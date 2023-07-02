MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pacquiao conquerer Jeff Horn hangs up gloves

The former schoolteacher beat Pacquiao in a unanimous 12-round points decision in Brisbane in 2017, seen as one of the greatest moments in Australian sport.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 13:46 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Australian boxer Jeff Horn in action.
FILE PHOTO: Australian boxer Jeff Horn in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australian boxer Jeff Horn in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s Jeff Horn, best known for his stunning upset of Filipino great Manny Pacquiao to win the WBO welterweight world title, officially retired Sunday citing memory issues.

The former schoolteacher beat Pacquiao in a unanimous 12-round points decision in Brisbane in 2017, seen as one of the greatest moments in Australian sport.

Pacquiao pulled out of a planned rematch later that year, with Horn going on to win three more fights while losing to Australian Michael Zerafa and American Terence Crawford.

His last bout was a defeat at the hands of current interim WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu nearly three years ago, but he had never officially retired.

Horn, 35, told the Brisbane Courier-Mail newspaper he had been offered a big-money deal for a comeback bout with Zerafa but turned it down.

“I could have taken $1 million for another fight, but my health is more important than wealth,” Horn said on the sixth anniversary of the Pacquiao fight.

“To be honest, I’ve had my concerns. I’ve had some issues with my memory.

“I’ve had some tests done on my brain and I was told if I kept going there was a high potential risk of things getting worse and my brain suffering more.”

Horn finished his career with a 20-3-1 record.

Related stories

Related Topics

manny pacquiao /

Jeff Horn /

WBO /

Terence Crawford

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pacquiao conquerer Jeff Horn hangs up gloves
    AFP
  2. Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money
    Reuters
  3. China upsets Japan to win FIBA Women’s Asia Cup title
    AFP
  4. Territorial mindset needs to change in West Indies cricket, says Jason Holder
    PTI
  5. Watch: Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic #24, Russians, equal prize money and more on offer
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Pacquiao conquerer Jeff Horn hangs up gloves
    AFP
  2. Elorda Cup 2023: India finishes campaign with five medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2022: Amit Panghal misses out; Deepak Bhoria, Nishant, Parveen secure berths
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Elorda Cup 2023: Vijay Kumar sails into semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Elorda Cup 2023: Five Indians bow out in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pacquiao conquerer Jeff Horn hangs up gloves
    AFP
  2. Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money
    Reuters
  3. China upsets Japan to win FIBA Women’s Asia Cup title
    AFP
  4. Territorial mindset needs to change in West Indies cricket, says Jason Holder
    PTI
  5. Watch: Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic #24, Russians, equal prize money and more on offer
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment