MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former WBO champion Glowacki gets four-year ban for doping offence

The 37-year-old, who has won 32 of his 36 professional fights, failed a drugs test after his loss to Richard Riakporhe one year ago in Manchester.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 22:29 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File - Krzysztof Glowacki (right) in action.
File - Krzysztof Glowacki (right) in action. | Photo Credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
infoIcon

File - Krzysztof Glowacki (right) in action. | Photo Credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Poland’s former WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki has been banned from all sport for four years for the use of an anabolic steroid, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, who has won 32 of his 36 professional fights, failed a drugs test after his loss to Richard Riakporhe one year ago in Manchester.

His urine sample returned an adverse analytical finding for Boldenone which is listed under section S1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2023 Prohibited List as an anabolic androgenic steroid.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Glowacki, who denied taking a prohibited substance, was provisionally suspended in April 2023 and his case was heard by an independent National-Anti-Doping Panel on Oct. 31.

Walcz-born Glowacki first won the WBO cruiserweight title in a thrilling contest against Marco Huck in New Jersey 2015 and managed one successful defence before losing to current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on points in 2016.

Glowacki had been granted a foreign boxer’s license by the British Boxing Board of Control for his bout last January and was therefore bound by UK Anti-Doping regulations.

Related Topics

Anti-Doping Organisations /

WBO

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former WBO champion Glowacki gets four-year ban for doping offence
    Reuters
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: The situation we have been put in is not ideal, says South Africa’s Dean Elgar
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Gujarat Giants ties Mumbai Khiladis, Quick Guns-Juggernauts clash ends in stalemate
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma backs young Indian batters to come through
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. We’ve not played to our highest potential, says Jemimah after conceding series sweep to Australia
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Former WBO champion Glowacki gets four-year ban for doping offence
    Reuters
  2. Selection system combining trials and assessment will work better for Indian boxing, says Simranjit
    PTI
  3. Inoue beats Tapales to become undisputed super-bantamweight champion
    AFP
  4. Eyeing Paris Olympics quota, CWG medallist Jaismine working on mental acuity
    PTI
  5. Joshua back to his best with KO win over Swede Wallin; Parker upsets Wilder
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former WBO champion Glowacki gets four-year ban for doping offence
    Reuters
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: The situation we have been put in is not ideal, says South Africa’s Dean Elgar
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Gujarat Giants ties Mumbai Khiladis, Quick Guns-Juggernauts clash ends in stalemate
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma backs young Indian batters to come through
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. We’ve not played to our highest potential, says Jemimah after conceding series sweep to Australia
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment