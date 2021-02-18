India's Lalrinsanga Tlau to take on Ghana's Eric Quarm for Super Featherweight title

Indian professional boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau will take on Ghana’s Eric Quarm for the World Boxing Council Youth World Super Featherweight title on March 6 in Aizawl, Mizoram.

The bout that will be held behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21-year-old Tlau is four-fight old in the professional circuit and has an unbeaten record, which includes two Technical Knockouts. He last competed on January 30 in Mumbai. He has a world ranking of 276 in the 57kg division.

The 23-year-old Quarm has an accumulated experience of five fights, having won four of them. He last competed in December, 2019, and had endured his first loss in that bout in Lagos.

The WBC sanction letter for the upcoming bout was received by IBC president Brigadier (Retd) P. K. M. Raja, who will be responsible for the technical conduct of the event. Brigadier Raja has served as Secretary General of the erstwhile Indian Amateur Boxing Federation and was also the chef-de-mission of the Indian Olympic contingent at the 2012 London Games.

The promoter of the event is Mujtaba Kamal from the Grassroot Boxing Promotions and Management and LPS Fight Night Organising Committee.

“It will be televised live and due to the present COVID-19 situation, spectators may not be permitted,” Raja said.

He also stated that Mizoram sports minister Robert Romawia Royte has assured support to the event.