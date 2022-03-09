Lovlina beats Arundhati to make Indian squad for World Championship

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain defeated her main competitor and World youth champion Arundhati Choudhary 7-0 in the 70kg trials to make it to the Indian squad for the women’s World Championship to be held in Istanbul in May.

Arundhati had approached the Delhi High Court protesting Lovlina’s automatic selection for the event when it was originally scheduled in December last.

This will be Lovlina’s first competition after the Olympics, where she had landed a bronze medal in 69kg.

Boxers who got selected in 57kg, 60kg and 75kg will represent the country in the Asian Games as well. Trials for 51kg and 69kg will be held later.

The squad:

Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Parveen (63.5kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70kg), Saweety Boora (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg) and Nandini (+81kg).