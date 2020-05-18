Manish Kaushik working hard to add power to his punches

World boxing championship medallist Manish Kaushik is focusing on adding power to his punches during the lockdown.

Manish, who bagged a bronze in 63kg category at the Worlds last year, is giving his best to gain strength. “Right now, my focus is on gaining power. My morning sessions are devoted towards that, while I work on my technique in the evenings. Once a week, I run on sand and on a hillock near our village to gather strength,” Manish told Sportstar from his native village of Devsar in Bhiwani district of Haryana.

“My family is vegetarian, while I eat non-vegetarian food. So, I eat a lot of gram and soyabean chunks to meet the protein requirements,” said the 24-year-old.

“My brother Sahil, who is five years younger to me, helps me out in sparring. In our village there is a gym, which is opened only for me. I do my daily exercises there.”

Manish, who avenged his defeat in the Commonwealth Games 60kg final to Australian Harrison Garside in March to book a quota place for the Tokyo Games, wants to make the best use of the time. “Time flies. Before we realise, the 2021 Olympics will be upon us. We have to utilise each day to get better.

“I am very proud to be the third World championship medallist from Bhiwani district after Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan. Now, I want to replicate Vijender’s Olympic medal-winning feat.”

Manish, who has been enjoying a longer stay at home after eight years, is excited about the relaxation in the lockdown. “It’s good to spend some time at home but the camp is the best place to train, though. Coaches are there to analyse and tell where you are going wrong. I hope our camp resumes soon,” said Manish.