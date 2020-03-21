Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol amid COVID-19 scare

Ace boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom has broken the 14-day quarantine protocol put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments across the world to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mary Kom competed in the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, and returned home on March 13. She was supposed to be in self-isolation for a minimum of 14 days. However, on March 18, she attended the breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In one of the four pictures tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the President of India, Mary Kom can be seen with other Member of Parliaments. “President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning,” read the caption of the photos.

On the same day, BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh, who came in contact with infected Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, was also present at the President’s House. Singh is now in self-quarantine.

ALSO READ | In self-isolation, I have found some freedom - Mary Kom

Boxing coach Santiago Nieva on Friday told IANS that the members of the Indian boxing contingent who participated in Jordan were all under the mandatory 14-day quarantine. “Ten days we had planned but now it becomes 14 days. So after 10 days I am working on a training programme which I will send them. After this period they can start on that. If this is not solved within two weeks then we will have to continue like this as best as we can,” Nieva said.

Mary Kom also admitted she attended the President’s event. In a statement, she said: “I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President’s event and did not meet Dushyant or shake hands with [him]. My quarantine after Jordan ends but I’m going to be at home only for the next three-four days.”

President Kovind is himself likely to undergo coronavirus test as he also met Dushyant when he attended the party.