Mary Kom picked as chairperson of AIBA's champions and veterans committee Mary Kom has been voted to the post by AIBA's board of directors. PTI New Delhi 03 March, 2021 14:01 IST Mary Kom is currently in Spain to compete in the Boxam International tournament in Castellon. - AP PTI New Delhi 03 March, 2021 14:01 IST Six-time world champion M. C. Mary Kom has been picked as the chairperson of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) champions and veterans committee, a panel created last year by AIBA as part of its reforms. The 37-year-old was voted to the post by AIBA's board of directors.ALSO READ | Boxam Int'l: Mary Kom, Amit Panghal among 12 in quarters "With great pleasure I inform you that you have been selected to serve as the chairperson of the AIBA Champions and Veteran Committee following the mail vote by the board of directors of AIBA," AIBA president Umar Kremlev said in a letter to the decorated boxer, who has been a brand ambassador of the body on several occasions."I am confident with your vast knowledge and experience you will make a valuable contribution to the success of this important committee," he added. Thank you so much @Kremlev_U @AIBA_Boxing President and all boxing family for giving me the new assignment. I will give my best and put my voice for the upliftments of @AIBA_Boxing @BFI_official @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/jKOSrFHEcO— Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) March 3, 2021 The committee, formed in December last year, "consists of most respected worldwide boxing veterans and champions who have achieved significant results and who are ready to share their experience." The other members of the panel are not yet known.Mary Kom is currently in Spain to compete in the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon and she expressed her gratitude for the honour in a tweet.