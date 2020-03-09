More Sports Boxing Boxing Mary Kom qualifies for Tokyo Olympics Olympic bronze medallist at the 2012 London Games, Mary Kom has qualified for Tokyo 2020 after entering the semis of the Asian qualifiers on Monday. PTI Amman (Jordan) 09 March, 2020 21:50 IST Mary Kom is six-time world champion and bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics. - PTI PTI Amman (Jordan) 09 March, 2020 21:50 IST Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) qualified for Tokyo Olympics by advancing to the Asian Qualifiers’ semifinal with a comfortable win over Philippines’ Irish Magno here on Monday.Second-seeded Mary Kom, who won a bronze in the 2012 London Olympics when women’s boxing was first introduced at the showpiece, won the qualifier bout 5-0 here.The 37-year-old will square off against China’s Yuan Chang in the semifinals. Chang is a former Youth Olympics champion.More to follow.. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.