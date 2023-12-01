MagazineBuy Print

National Boxing Championship 2023: Punjab’s Jaipal Singh stuns Sagar Ahlawat to claim +92kg crown

Akash Sangwan, who impressed all with his clinical performances, was adjudged the ‘Best Boxer.’

Published : Dec 01, 2023 20:07 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The finals of National Boxing Championship 2023 were held in SAI Shillong on Friday.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The finals of National Boxing Championship 2023 were held in SAI Shillong on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The finals of National Boxing Championship 2023 were held in SAI Shillong on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Young Jaipal Singh knocked out Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sagar Ahlawat to claim the +92kg crown in the National boxing championships at the SAI Indoor Hall in Shillong on Friday.

With a minute to go in the final round, Punjab’s Jaipal, who had a bronze in the previous edition, landed a decisive right cross on the chin of Sagar, who dominated to secure 5-0 verdicts in the first two rounds.

The knockout decision has come as a setback for Sagar as he needs to rest for a month while the country’s top boxers begin their preparation for the Olympic qualifier starting on February 29.

Lakshya Chahar, who boxed despite carrying deep cuts, won the 80kg title but dealt a blow to his chances for the Olympic qualifier. He may need a few weeks’ rest before making a comeback.

Sachin Siwach Junior recorded a comprehensive 5-0 victory over his village-mate and fellow World youth champion of the same name to become the 57kg champion.

World Championship medalists Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa took top honours in their respective weight classes. While Amit marked his return to the event by winning the 51kg gold, Shiva retained the 63.5kg title.

Akash Sangwan, who impressed all with his clinical performances, was adjudged the ‘Best Boxer.’

The results (finals):
48kg: Barun Singh (SSCB) bt Yaiphaba Soibam (Man) 5-0;
51kg: Amit Panghal (SSCB) bt Anshul Punia (Chd) 5-0;
54kg: Lalit (AIP) bt Pawan (SSCB) 4-3;
57kg: Sachin Siwach Jr (SSCB) bt Sachin Siwach (RSPB) 5-0;
60kg: Akash Kumar (SSCB) bt Varinder Singh (RSPB) 5-0;
63.5kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Vanshaj (SSCB) 5-0;
67kg: Rajat (SSCB) bt Abhishek Yadav (RSPB) 5-0;
71kg: Akash Sangwan (SSCB) bt Abhinab Saikia (Asm) 5-0;
75kg: Deepak (SSCB) bt Ishmeet Singh (RSPB) 5-0;
80kg: Lakshya Chahar (SSCB) bt Harsh Choudhary (Raj) 5-0;
86kg: Jugnoo (SSCB) bt Vishal (Har) 5-2;
92kg: Sanjeet (SSCB) bt Naveen Kumar (Har) 5-0; +92kg: Jaipal Singh (Pun) bt Sagar Ahlawat (RSPB) KO-R3.
Team championship winner: SSCB; Best Boxer: Akash Sangwan (SSCB, 71kg), Best coach: Jai Singh Patil (SSCB), Best referee: Pradeep Bist (RSPB).

