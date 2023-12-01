National Boxing Championship 2023: Punjab’s Jaipal Singh stuns Sagar Ahlawat to claim +92kg crown

Young Jaipal Singh knocked out Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sagar Ahlawat to claim the +92kg crown in the National boxing championships at the SAI Indoor Hall in Shillong on Friday.

With a minute to go in the final round, Punjab’s Jaipal, who had a bronze in the previous edition, landed a decisive right cross on the chin of Sagar, who dominated to secure 5-0 verdicts in the first two rounds.

The knockout decision has come as a setback for Sagar as he needs to rest for a month while the country’s top boxers begin their preparation for the Olympic qualifier starting on February 29.

Lakshya Chahar, who boxed despite carrying deep cuts, won the 80kg title but dealt a blow to his chances for the Olympic qualifier. He may need a few weeks’ rest before making a comeback.

Sachin Siwach Junior recorded a comprehensive 5-0 victory over his village-mate and fellow World youth champion of the same name to become the 57kg champion.

World Championship medalists Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa took top honours in their respective weight classes. While Amit marked his return to the event by winning the 51kg gold, Shiva retained the 63.5kg title.

Akash Sangwan, who impressed all with his clinical performances, was adjudged the ‘Best Boxer.’