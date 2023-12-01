Syed Modi International: Priyanshu through to semifinal

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat defeated Alwi Farhan of Indonesia to reach the men’s singles semifinal at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament on Friday.
The Indian defeated his opponent 21-15, 21-16 in 49 minutes.
In the women’s doubles event, fourth seeded Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly lost to Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto 19-21, 8-21
More to follow...
