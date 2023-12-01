MagazineBuy Print

Syed Modi International: Priyanshu through to semifinal

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat defeated Alwi Farhan of Indonesia to reach the men’s singles semifinal at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament on Friday.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 17:17 IST , Lucknow

Team Sportstar
India’s Priyanshu Rajawat in action.
India's Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

