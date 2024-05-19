MagazineBuy Print

RR vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final IPL 2024 league stage match at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Here are the live streaming details for the match. 

Published : May 19, 2024 07:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals will eye a win to better its position in the knockouts bracket in IPL 2024.
Rajasthan Royals will eye a win to better its position in the knockouts bracket in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals will eye a win to better its position in the knockouts bracket in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

The final IPL 2024 league stage match will be held between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. This top of the table clash will determine who finishes in the top two - Rajasthan or Sunrisers Hyderabad..

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on May 19, 2024.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match start?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss in the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Kolkata Knight Riders

