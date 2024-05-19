SRH vs PBKS head-to-head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - most runs, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Punjab Kings in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

SRH vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 22 SRH won: 15 PBKS won: 7 Last result: SRH won by 2 runs (Mullanpur, 2024)

SRH vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM Matches played: 8 SRH won: 7 PBKS won: 1 Last Result: SRH won by eight wickets (2023)

SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM Matches played: 56 Won: 34 Lost: 21 Last result: beat LSG by 10 wickets Highest score: 277/3 in 20 overs vs MI (2024) Lowest score: 96 all-out in 17.4 overs vs MI (2019)

MOST RUNS IN SRH VS PBKS IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS David Warner (SRH) 14 700 58.33 140.28 81 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS, SRH) 15 419 32.23 124.33 99* KL Rahul (PBKS, SRH) 10 307 38.37 116.73 79

MOST WICKETS IN SRH VS PBKS IPL MATCHES