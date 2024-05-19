Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Punjab Kings in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
SRH vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 22
SRH won: 15
PBKS won: 7
Last result: SRH won by 2 runs (Mullanpur, 2024)
SRH vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
Matches played: 8
SRH won: 7
PBKS won: 1
Last Result: SRH won by eight wickets (2023)
SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
Matches played: 56
Won: 34
Lost: 21
Last result: beat LSG by 10 wickets
Highest score: 277/3 in 20 overs vs MI (2024)
Lowest score: 96 all-out in 17.4 overs vs MI (2019)
MOST RUNS IN SRH VS PBKS IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|David Warner (SRH)
|14
|700
|58.33
|140.28
|81
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS, SRH)
|15
|419
|32.23
|124.33
|99*
|KL Rahul (PBKS, SRH)
|10
|307
|38.37
|116.73
|79
MOST WICKETS IN SRH VS PBKS IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|17
|26
|7.29
|18.15
|5/19
|Rashid Khan (SRH)
|10
|18
|5.82
|12.94
|3/12
|Sandeep Sharma (PBKS, SRH)
|14
|18
|7.62
|23.72
|3/21
Latest on Sportstar
- SRH vs PBKS head-to-head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - most runs, wickets
- Inter Miami vs DC United Live Score, MLS: MIA 0-0 DC, Messi, Suarez kept in check by visitors after lightning delays kick-off
- RCB vs CSK Match Highlights in Pictures: Bengaluru beats Chennai to reach playoffs
- Arsenal vs Everton LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch ARS v EVE in Premier League?
- Man City vs West Ham LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2023-24: When where to watch MCI v WHU; Predicted Lineups
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE