SRH vs PBKS head-to-head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - most runs, wickets

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match.

Published : May 19, 2024 06:49 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants.
FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Punjab Kings in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

SRH vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 22
SRH won: 15
PBKS won: 7
Last result: SRH won by 2 runs (Mullanpur, 2024)
SRH vs PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
Matches played: 8
SRH won: 7
PBKS won: 1
Last Result: SRH won by eight wickets (2023)
SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
Matches played: 56
Won: 34
Lost: 21
Last result: beat LSG by 10 wickets
Highest score: 277/3 in 20 overs vs MI (2024)
Lowest score: 96 all-out in 17.4 overs vs MI (2019)

MOST RUNS IN SRH VS PBKS IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
David Warner (SRH) 14 700 58.33 140.28 81
Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS, SRH) 15 419 32.23 124.33 99*
KL Rahul (PBKS, SRH) 10 307 38.37 116.73 79

MOST WICKETS IN SRH VS PBKS IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 17 26 7.29 18.15 5/19
Rashid Khan (SRH) 10 18 5.82 12.94 3/12
Sandeep Sharma (PBKS, SRH) 14 18 7.62 23.72 3/21

