SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to make a push for a top-two finish in IPL 2024 and book a spot in the first qualifier when it takes on Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.
Here are the predicted XIs for both teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan.
Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T. Natarajan.
Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips
Punjab Kings Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel.
Bowl 1st: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Vidwath Kaverappa.
Impact Player options: Atharva Taide/Vidwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan., Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia.
SRH vs PBKS Dream Eleven Fantasy Team Prediction
WICKETKEEPER
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
