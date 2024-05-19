MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Get the fantasy teams, playing XI predictions and squads for the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Published : May 19, 2024 07:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: AP

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to make a push for a top-two finish in IPL 2024 and book a spot in the first qualifier when it takes on Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Here are the predicted XIs for both teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan.

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T. Natarajan.

Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel.

Bowl 1st: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Impact Player options: Atharva Taide/Vidwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan., Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia.

SRH vs PBKS Dream Eleven Fantasy Team Prediction
WICKETKEEPER
Heinrich Klaasen, Prabhsimran Singh
BATTERS
Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Rilee Rossouw, Ashutosh Sharma
ALL-ROUNDERS
Shashank Singh, K. Nitesh Reddy
BOWLERS
Harshal Patel, T. Natarajan, Pat Cummins
Team Composition: SRH 6:5 PBKS | Credits Left: 11.5
THE SQUADS
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. 

