SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to make a push for a top-two finish in IPL 2024 and book a spot in the first qualifier when it takes on Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Here are the predicted XIs for both teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T. Natarajan.

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T. Natarajan.

Impact Player options: Abhishek Sharma/Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel.

Bowl 1st: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Impact Player options: Atharva Taide/Vidwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan., Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia.

SRH vs PBKS Dream Eleven Fantasy Team Prediction WICKETKEEPER Heinrich Klaasen, Prabhsimran Singh BATTERS Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Rilee Rossouw, Ashutosh Sharma ALL-ROUNDERS Shashank Singh, K. Nitesh Reddy BOWLERS Harshal Patel, T. Natarajan, Pat Cummins Team Composition: SRH 6:5 PBKS | Credits Left: 11.5