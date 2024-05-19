MagazineBuy Print

Players with the most Premier League titles

Manchester United players leads the list followed by Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Published : May 19, 2024 07:44 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs, right, with teammate Paul Scholes after scoring a goa.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs, right, with teammate Paul Scholes after scoring a goa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs, right, with teammate Paul Scholes after scoring a goa. | Photo Credit: AP

Premier League is one of the biggest and most popular football leagues around the world. It’s home to some of the biggest clubs in the world like Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool Chelsea and more and has been the home for several superstars of the game over the years.

As yet another Premier League season come to and end, Sportstar looks at the players who have clinched the coveted trophy the most times.

ALSO READ | How can Arsenal win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City?

Here’s the list of players with the most Premier League titles:

Player No. of PL titles Club Country Seasons
Ryan Giggs 13 Manchester United Wales 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
Paul Scholes 11 Manchester United England 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
Gary Neville 8 Manchester United England 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2008–09
Denis Irwin 7 Manchester United Republic of Ireland 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01
Roy Keane 7 Manchester United Republic of Ireland 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03
David Beckham 6 Manchester United England 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03
Nicky Butt 6 Manchester United England 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03
Phil Neville 6 Manchester United England 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03
Ole Gunnar Solskjær 6 Manchester United Norway 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07
Rio Ferdinand 6 Manchester United England 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
Peter Schmeichel 5 Manchester United Denmark 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99
Andy Cole 5 Manchester United England 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01
Wes Brown 5 Manchester United England 1998–99, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08
John O'Shea 5 Manchester United England 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11
John Terry 5 Chelsea England 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15, 2016–17
Michael Carrick 5 Manchester United England 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
Patrice Evra 5 Manchester United France 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
Darren Fletcher 5 Manchester United Scotland 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
Wayne Rooney 5 Manchester United England 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
Nemanja Vidic 5 Manchester United Serbia 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
Sergio Agüero 5 Manchester City Argentina 2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21
Fernandinho 5 Manchester City Brazil 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22
Riyad Mahrez 5 Leicester City (1), Manchester City (4) Algeria 2015–16, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
Kevin De Bruyne 5 Manchester City Belgium 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
Ederson 5 Manchester City Brazil 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
Phil Foden 5 Manchester City England 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
İlkay Gündoğan 5 Manchester City Germany 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
Aymeric Laporte 5 Manchester City Spain 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
Bernardo Silva 5 Manchester City Portugal 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
John Stones 5 Manchester City England 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
Kyle Walker 5 Manchester City England 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
Eric Cantona 4 Manchester United France 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97
Brain McClair 4 Manchester United Scotland 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97
Gary Pallister 4 Manchester United England 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97
Mikael Silvestre 4 Manchester United France 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07
Petr Cech 4 Chelsea Czech Republic 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15
Didier Drogba 4 Chelsea Ivory Coast 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15
Park Ji-sung 4 Manchester United South Korea 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11
Edwin van der Sar 4 Manchester United Netherlands 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11
Anderson 4 Manchester United Brazil 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
Nani 4 Manchester United Portugal 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
Vincent Kompany 4 Manchester City Belgium 2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19
David Silva 4 Manchester City Spain 2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19
Gabriel Jesus 4 Manchester City Brazil 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22
Oleksandr Zinchenko 4 Manchester City Ukraine 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22
Steve Bruce 3 Manchester United England 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96
Lee Sharpe 3 Manchester United England 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96
Henning Berg 3 Blackburn Rovers (1), Manchester United (2) Norway 1994–95, 1998–99, 1999–2000
Ronny Johnsen 3 Manchester United Norway 1996–97, 1998–99, 2000–01
Dennis Bergkamp 3 Arsenal Netherlands 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04
Martin Keown 3 Arsenal England 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04
Ray Parlour 3 Arsenal England 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04
Patrick Viera 3 Arsenal France 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04
Teddy Sheringham 3 Manchester United England 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01
Jaap Stam 3 Manchester United Netherlands 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01
Dwight Yorke 3 Manchester United Trinidad and Tobago 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01
Ashley Cole 3 Arsenal (2), Chelsea (1) England 2001–02, 2003–04, 2009–10
Gael Clichy 3 Arsenal (1), Manchester City (2) France 2003–04, 2011–12, 2013–14
Ricardo Carvalho 3 Chelsea Portugal 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester United /

Manchester City /

Arsenal /

Chelsea

