Premier League is one of the biggest and most popular football leagues around the world. It’s home to some of the biggest clubs in the world like Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool Chelsea and more and has been the home for several superstars of the game over the years.
As yet another Premier League season come to and end, Sportstar looks at the players who have clinched the coveted trophy the most times.
Here’s the list of players with the most Premier League titles:
|Player
|No. of PL titles
|Club
|Country
|Seasons
|Ryan Giggs
|13
|Manchester United
|Wales
|1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
|Paul Scholes
|11
|Manchester United
|England
|1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
|Gary Neville
|8
|Manchester United
|England
|1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2008–09
|Denis Irwin
|7
|Manchester United
|Republic of Ireland
|1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01
|Roy Keane
|7
|Manchester United
|Republic of Ireland
|1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03
|David Beckham
|6
|Manchester United
|England
|1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03
|Nicky Butt
|6
|Manchester United
|England
|1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03
|Phil Neville
|6
|Manchester United
|England
|1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03
|Ole Gunnar Solskjær
|6
|Manchester United
|Norway
|1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07
|Rio Ferdinand
|6
|Manchester United
|England
|2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
|Peter Schmeichel
|5
|Manchester United
|Denmark
|1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99
|Andy Cole
|5
|Manchester United
|England
|1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01
|Wes Brown
|5
|Manchester United
|England
|1998–99, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08
|John O'Shea
|5
|Manchester United
|England
|2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11
|John Terry
|5
|Chelsea
|England
|2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15, 2016–17
|Michael Carrick
|5
|Manchester United
|England
|2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
|Patrice Evra
|5
|Manchester United
|France
|2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
|Darren Fletcher
|5
|Manchester United
|Scotland
|2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
|Wayne Rooney
|5
|Manchester United
|England
|2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
|Nemanja Vidic
|5
|Manchester United
|Serbia
|2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
|Sergio Agüero
|5
|Manchester City
|Argentina
|2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21
|Fernandinho
|5
|Manchester City
|Brazil
|2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22
|Riyad Mahrez
|5
|Leicester City (1), Manchester City (4)
|Algeria
|2015–16, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
|Kevin De Bruyne
|5
|Manchester City
|Belgium
|2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
|Ederson
|5
|Manchester City
|Brazil
|2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
|Phil Foden
|5
|Manchester City
|England
|2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
|İlkay Gündoğan
|5
|Manchester City
|Germany
|2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
|Aymeric Laporte
|5
|Manchester City
|Spain
|2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
|Bernardo Silva
|5
|Manchester City
|Portugal
|2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
|John Stones
|5
|Manchester City
|England
|2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
|Kyle Walker
|5
|Manchester City
|England
|2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23
|Eric Cantona
|4
|Manchester United
|France
|1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97
|Brain McClair
|4
|Manchester United
|Scotland
|1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97
|Gary Pallister
|4
|Manchester United
|England
|1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97
|Mikael Silvestre
|4
|Manchester United
|France
|1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07
|Petr Cech
|4
|Chelsea
|Czech Republic
|2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15
|Didier Drogba
|4
|Chelsea
|Ivory Coast
|2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15
|Park Ji-sung
|4
|Manchester United
|South Korea
|2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11
|Edwin van der Sar
|4
|Manchester United
|Netherlands
|2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11
|Anderson
|4
|Manchester United
|Brazil
|2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
|Nani
|4
|Manchester United
|Portugal
|2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13
|Vincent Kompany
|4
|Manchester City
|Belgium
|2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19
|David Silva
|4
|Manchester City
|Spain
|2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19
|Gabriel Jesus
|4
|Manchester City
|Brazil
|2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|4
|Manchester City
|Ukraine
|2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22
|Steve Bruce
|3
|Manchester United
|England
|1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96
|Lee Sharpe
|3
|Manchester United
|England
|1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96
|Henning Berg
|3
|Blackburn Rovers (1), Manchester United (2)
|Norway
|1994–95, 1998–99, 1999–2000
|Ronny Johnsen
|3
|Manchester United
|Norway
|1996–97, 1998–99, 2000–01
|Dennis Bergkamp
|3
|Arsenal
|Netherlands
|1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04
|Martin Keown
|3
|Arsenal
|England
|1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04
|Ray Parlour
|3
|Arsenal
|England
|1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04
|Patrick Viera
|3
|Arsenal
|France
|1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04
|Teddy Sheringham
|3
|Manchester United
|England
|1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01
|Jaap Stam
|3
|Manchester United
|Netherlands
|1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01
|Dwight Yorke
|3
|Manchester United
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01
|Ashley Cole
|3
|Arsenal (2), Chelsea (1)
|England
|2001–02, 2003–04, 2009–10
|Gael Clichy
|3
|Arsenal (1), Manchester City (2)
|France
|2003–04, 2011–12, 2013–14
|Ricardo Carvalho
|3
|Chelsea
|Portugal
|2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10
