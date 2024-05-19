MagazineBuy Print

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Find the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI, impact player options and squads for the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Saturday.

Published : May 19, 2024 07:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer with Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson.
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer with Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals will look to confirm its top-two spot in the Indian Premier League 2024 with a win when it hosts table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Both RR and KKR have qualified for the playoffs. Where the Shreyas Iyer team have guaranteed themselves the top spot in the points table, a win would assure Sanju Samson’s Royals a qualifier spot against the same team.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for RR vs KKR:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Bowl 1st: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Player options: Sandeep Sharma/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
Sanju Samson
BATTERS
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer
ALL-ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C) Riyan Parag (vc)
BOWLERS
Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy
Team Composition: RR 5:6 KKR | Credits Left: 7
THE SQUADS
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
