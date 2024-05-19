RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Rajasthan Royals will look to confirm its top-two spot in the Indian Premier League 2024 with a win when it hosts table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Both RR and KKR have qualified for the playoffs. Where the Shreyas Iyer team have guaranteed themselves the top spot in the points table, a win would assure Sanju Samson’s Royals a qualifier spot against the same team.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for RR vs KKR:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Bowl 1st: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Player options: Sandeep Sharma/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team WICKETKEEPERS Sanju Samson BATTERS Yashasvi Jaiswal, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer ALL-ROUNDERS Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C) Riyan Parag (vc) BOWLERS Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy Team Composition: RR 5:6 KKR | Credits Left: 7