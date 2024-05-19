RR vs KKR head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders; most runs, wickets and other numbers

Rajasthan Royals will host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Stadium on Sunday in a clash that will matter to the former’s comfort in the knockout bracket.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RR vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 28 RR won: 14 KKR won: 14 No result: 0 Last result: RR won by two wickets at the Eden Gardens on April 16, 2024.

RR vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE BARSAPARA STADIUM This will be the first game between the two franchises at this venue.

RR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE BARSAPARA STADIUM Matches played: 3 Won: 1 Lost: 2 Tied: 0 N/R: 0 Last result: PBKS won by 5 wickets (with 7 balls remaining) on May 15, 2024 Highest score: 199/4 vs Delhi Capitals on April 8, 2023. Lowest score (in a losing cause): 144/9 vs PBKS on May 15, 2024

MOST RUNS IN RR vs KKR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Sanju Samson (RR) 16 400 28.57 121.58 54 Jos Buttler (RR) 10 393 49.12 146.64 107* Ainkya Rahane (RR) 13 338 26.00 122.46 72

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs KKR IPL MATCHES