RR vs KKR head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders; most runs, wickets and other numbers

IPL 2024, RR vs KKR: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. 

Published : May 19, 2024 08:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals takes on Kolkata Knight Riders without the services of top batter Jos Buttler.
Rajasthan Royals takes on Kolkata Knight Riders without the services of top batter Jos Buttler. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals takes on Kolkata Knight Riders without the services of top batter Jos Buttler. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Rajasthan Royals will host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Stadium on Sunday in a clash that will matter to the former’s comfort in the knockout bracket.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RR vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 28
RR won: 14
KKR won: 14
No result: 0
Last result: RR won by two wickets at the Eden Gardens on April 16, 2024.
RR vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE BARSAPARA STADIUM
This will be the first game between the two franchises at this venue.
RR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE BARSAPARA STADIUM
Matches played: 3
Won: 1
Lost: 2
Tied: 0
N/R: 0
Last result: PBKS won by 5 wickets (with 7 balls remaining) on May 15, 2024
Highest score: 199/4 vs Delhi Capitals on April 8, 2023.
Lowest score (in a losing cause): 144/9 vs PBKS on May 15, 2024

MOST RUNS IN RR vs KKR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Sanju Samson (RR) 16 400 28.57 121.58 54
Jos Buttler (RR) 10 393 49.12 146.64 107*
Ainkya Rahane (RR) 13 338 26.00 122.46 72

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs KKR IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Sunil Narine (KKR) 19 14 7.13 37.71 2/21
Shivam Mavi (KKR) 8 13 7.25 17.38 4/21
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 4 10 9.37 15.00 5/40

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

