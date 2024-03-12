World Olympic Boxing Qualifier I: Nishant Dev loses 71kg quarterfinals, misses chance to clinch Paris Olympics quota

World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev fell just short of clinching a Paris Olympic quota after a 1-4 loss to USA’s Omari Jones in the 71kg quarterfinals of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who won the featherweight bronze at the World Championships last year, fell behind in the bout where the winner was guaranteed a spot at the upcoming Summer Games in the French capital.

With the qualifying tournament offering four quota places in the men’s 71kg weight class, Dev needed to win his quarterfinal and earn the fifth 2024 Olympic quota for India and the first in the men’s category in boxing.

However, Dev lost the opening round to 2021 World Championship silver medallist Jones as all five judges gave perfect 10 to the American while the Indian got five 9s.

𝗡𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘃 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁... 😧



The Indian boxer goes down to Omari Jones of the 🇺🇸 in the Quota round of the World Boxing Qualification Tournament 1 for Paris 2024. #RoadToParis2024 | #OlympicQualifiers | @BFI_official | @nishantdevjrpic.twitter.com/spblgr9U2u — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) March 11, 2024

The Haryana boxer made a comeback and won the next round as four judges awarded him 10s while one ruled in Jones’ favour.

After a closely contested final round, Jones received 10s from three judges while Dev got 10s from two judges, thus handing over the win to the American by a split verdict.

Dev was the only Indian boxer from a contingent of nine to make it this far in the qualifiers in Italy.

Four Indians -- Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) -- have so far secured Paris quotas at the Asian Games last year.

The remaining Indian boxers will get a final chance to seal their passage to Paris during the second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3. Between 45 and 51 boxers will qualify from the Bangkok meet.