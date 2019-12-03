More Sports Boxing Boxing National women's boxing championship: Patience pays for Pavitra Pavitra negotiated a flurry of punches from opponent Heena Tokas earlier in the bout before making the most of her opportunities to counter-attack. Stan Rayan Kannur 03 December, 2019 20:31 IST Pavitra defeated Heena in a bout during the fourth edition of the Elite National women's boxing championship .(Representational Image) - AP Stan Rayan Kannur 03 December, 2019 20:31 IST Heena Tokas opened with a wild flurry of punches and continued that streak for a major part of her lightweight bout against the Railway's Pavitra in the fourth Elite National women's boxing championship at the Mundayad indoor stadium in Kannur on Tuesday evening.But the seasoned Pavitra, a former Asian silver medallist who had been to the Worlds a few years ago, waited patiently, waited for openings and when they came, she landed some strong punches on Delhi's former junior international Heena. The Railway boxer had a better reach and could land punches that mattered and hold her guard when Heena's hits came her way.ALSO READ | Despite Neeraj dope test failure, NADA missing at Elite Nationals“I felt the third round turned the bout in my favour,” said the 32-old Pavitra after the 4-1 verdict. “This is the first time I'm fighting her.”Meanwhile Kerala's Seethal Shaji, also tall and wiry, appeared to struggle a bit early against Maharashtra's Rutuja Devkar. But midway through the bout, Seethal produced a couple of hard ones that forced the referee to give Rutuja a standing-eight count twice and a little later stop the contest.Select results:Bantamweight (54kg): Nissy Laissy Thampy (Ker) bt V. Vinodhini (TN) 4-1.Featherweight (57kg): Y. Sandhyarani Devi (Pol) bt Prativa Jana (Ben) RSC-1; Sonam Poonia (Raj) bt R. Divya (Kar) RSC-1; G. Prathiba (TN) bt Neha Kumari (Jha) RSC-1; Roshni Subba (Sik) bt Uggina Gnaneswari (AP) RSC-3; Hema Danu (Utk) bt Laxmee Mehra (Mah) 4-1; T.C. Lalremruati (Miz) bt E.S. Sanjana (Tel) RSC-2; Tongbram Premi Devi (Man) bt R.K. Sinsha (Ker) 3-2.Lightweight (60kg): Pavitra (Rly) bt Heena Tokas (Del) 4-1; Suman Kumari (Raj) bt Aruna Korukonda (AP) RSC-1; Poonam Kaithwas (Mah) bt D. Bhavya (Kar) RSC; Divya Ganesh (Ker) bt lakshmi Prathyusha Kola (Tel) RSC-1.Light welterweight (64kg): Aarti Rawal (Del) bt Seema Kumari (Bih) 5-0; Heena Chaudhary (J&K) bt Durga Devi (Pon) RSC; Siwi (Har) bt Mallanathula Venkata Sai (AP) RSC; Lalbuatsaihi (Pol) bt Joshmy Jose (Ker) 5-0; Gajal Mariya (Kar) bt Nilam Devi Laishram (Man) 5-0.Middleweight (75kg): K.A. Indraja (Ker) bt Gitimoni Gogoi (Asm) RSC; Nupur (Har) bt Shweta (Raj) 5-0.Heavyweight (+81kg): M. Yamini (TN) bt Nayana (Kar) RSC. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.