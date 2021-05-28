Asian Boxing Championships: Sakshi loses final spot

India’s Sakshi Chaudhary (54kg) lost her final spot in the Asian Championships after her rival, top-seeded Kazakh Dina Zholaman, successfully challenged the narrow victory that Sakshi clinched in the last-four stage on Thursday. Sakshi had prevailed 3-2 in the regulation bout.

“Kazakhstan's Dina Zholaman defeated India's Sakshi Choudhary at the women's bantamweight (54kg),” the Asian Boxing Confederation announced.

“The Kazakh team sought a review of the third round, which it felt should have been scored in favour of their boxer. On review, the jury found their contention to be correct and overturned the original verdict,” a source in the Indian contingent told PTI.

With this verdict, the number of India’s women boxers still competing at the ongoing Championships has been reduced to four.

Six-time world champion M. C. Mary Kom (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Anupama (+81kg) entered the finals after winning their bouts on Thursday. Of these, Pooja got a walkover after her opponent pulled out.