Junior Boys National Boxing Championship: SSCB extends lead

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) extended its impressive run in the 3rd Junior Boys National Boxing Championship in Sonipat as seven of its boxers advanced to the quarterfinals.

SSCB's Harsh opened the proceedings with a brilliant victory against Madhya Pradesh’s Gaurav Baghel in the 46 kg round of 16.

Neeru (48 kg), Nikhil (52 kg), Ashish (54 kg), Vinay Vishwakarma (57 kg), Henthoi (60 kg) and Preet Malik (63 kg) were the other SSCB pugilists to enter the quarterfinals.

Haryana — the second-placed team last time — also had a glorious day with an equal number of boxers making their way into the last-eight stage.

Sahil defeated Punjab’s Sumit 5-0 in the 48 kg last-16 bout, while Yashwardhan Singh registered another victory against Maharashtra’s Huzef Apradh.

Saurabh (50 kg), Pankaj Kumar (52 kg), Akshat (54 kg), Anshul (57 kg) and Milan Deswal (63 kg) also emerged victorious for Haryana in their respective pre-quarterfinals.

The best of the budding boxers from this tournament will be selected for the 2021 ASBC youth and junior boxing championship scheduled in Dubai from August 17 to 31.