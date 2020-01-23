More Sports Boxing Boxing Strandja Memorial Boxing: Sonia Lather in semis, Nikhat Zareen bows out Former junior world champion Zareen was beaten by a similar margin in her last-eight stage clash against American Christina Cruz. PTI New Delhi 23 January, 2020 20:35 IST Sonia Lather in action. (File Photo) - AFP PTI New Delhi 23 January, 2020 20:35 IST Former world silver-winner Sonia Lather (57kg) entered the semifinals to be assured of a medal but defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) bowed out of the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday.Lather, also a two-time Asian silver-medallist, clinched a 3-2 triumph over Ireland’s Michaela Walsh in a hard-fought contest.However, former junior world champion Zareen was beaten by a similar margin in her last-eight stage clash against American Christina Cruz.Zareen had claimed a gold medal at the previous edition of the event, which is in its 71st edition this year.Among the men, four-time Asian silver medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg), Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) will compete in the quarterfinals later tonight. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.