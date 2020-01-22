Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra crowned champion

Maharashtra maintained its supremacy in Khelo India Youth Games by improving upon its last year’s performance and finishing at the top of the table with a massive haul of 256 medals, comprising 78 gold, 77 silver and 101 bronze, as the 13-day sporting extravaganza came to a close here on Wednesday.

Maharashtra — which received the winner’s trophy from Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameshwar Teli and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in a glittering closing ceremony — was followed by Haryana (200, 68 gold) and Delhi (122, 39 gold).

BOXING

On the final day, Delhi’s Rohit Mor edged out Bhavesh 3-2 in a gripping contest to emerge as the boy’s 52kg champion and improve upon his bronze medal finish last year.

Showing his fine movement and long-range punches, the open-guarded Rohit minimised the damage from the hard-punching Maharashtra opponent.

On her first appearance, Tamil Nadu girl S. Kalaivani made light of a eye problem to record a comprehensive 5-0 win over Assam’s Priyanka Borah for the girls’ 48kg crown.

Karnataka’s Nishant Dev overcame a tough challenge from Haryana’s Rajat, an Army Sports Institute product, for a 3-2 victory and the 64kg title.

Haryana boxers took seven gold medals out of 18 on offer in under-21 age group.

WEIGHTLIFTING

In U-17, Martina Devi (Manipur, +81kg, total 158kg) and Akhand Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh, +102kg, 217kg) were the winners.

S. R. Usha (Karnataka, 87kg, 170kg), Snehal Bhongale (Maharashtra, +87kg, 157kg) in girls and Abhishek (Uttar Pradesh, 109kg, 267kg) and S. Rudramayan (Tamil Nadu, +109kg, 313kg) took gold in U-21.

SWIMMING

With eight medals, Karnataka’s Srihari Nataraj, who won 50m backstroke (26.27) and 100m freestyle (52.58) in the U-21 group, shared the limelight with Assam’s Shivangi Sarma, who won five gold and two silver, to be the most successful girl from the pool.

Karnataka, which cornered four gold on Wednesday, secured 21 of its 32 gold from swimming.

Tamil Nadu’s S. Danush (U-21, boys’ 200m breastroke, 2:20.64), West Bengal’s Soubrity Mondal (U-21, girls’ 50m backstroke, 31.54) and Swadesh Mondal (U-17, boys’ 200m breaststroke, 2:22.81) were among those who bolstered their gold collection.

FOOTBALL

Punjab defeated Assam 2-0 for boys’ U-21 title. Haryana picked up girls’ U-21 and U-17 crowns beating Tamil Nadu (2-0) and Odisha (3-1) respectively.

TENNIS

In U-21, Tamil Nadu’s Dhakhineshwar Suresh got past Dhruv Sunish of Maharashtra 6-3, 6-2 while Vaidehi Chaudhari (Gujarat) beat Sathwika Sama (Telangana) 6-3, 6-1 for boys’ and girls’ singles gold respectively.

Chirag Duhan (Haryana) beat State-mate Krishan Hooda 6-4, 7-5, while Reshma Maruri (Karnataka) defeated Akanksha Nitture (Maharashtra) 6-4, 7-5 for U-17 boys’ and girls’ singles titles.

The results Boxing

Boys U-21:

48kg : S Barun Singh (Man) bt Selay Soy (Jha). Bronze : Irfan Khan (Asm) and Manish Rathore (UP).

52kg : Rohit Mor (Del) bt Bhavesh (Mah). Bronze : Sanket Goud (Mah) and Ankit (Har).

56kg : Akash Kumar (Har) bt Soubham Victor (Man); Bronze : Laishram Bilotson (Man) and Pawan Gurung (Utk).

60kg : Ankit Narwal (Har). bt Ankit (Har). Bronze : Harikesh Yadav (Asm) and Akash Ramesh Gorkha (Mah).

64kg : Nishant Dev (Kar) bt Rajat (Har). Bronze : Som Bahadur Pradhan (Asm) and Akshay Kumar (Har).

69kg : Sumit (Har) bt Amit Kumar (DD); Bronze : Prasad Rahul (Mah) and Abhinab Sikia (Asm).

75kg : Harsh Chaudhary (Raj) bt Hemant Yadav (Del). Bronze : Mohit and Tonmoy Dowarah (Asm).

81kg : Lakshya Chahar (Raj) bt Younam Kamboj (Chd). Bronze : Ronak (DD) and Shivam Pawar (Del).

91kg : Harsh Rana (Del) bt Kapil Pokhriyal (Utk). Bronze : Himmat Singh (Har) and Pushpender Rathi (Goa).

Over 91kg : Jaipal Singh (Pun) bt Aman (Har). Bronze : Sarthak Acharya (Raj) and Abhinav Chauhan (HP).

Girls U-21

48kg : Kalaivani (TN) bt Priyanka Borah (Asm). Bronze : Rajani Jasmer (Har) and Shobi Kohali (Utk).

51kg : Anamika (Har) bt Noarem Baby Chanu (Man); Bronze : Minakshi (Har) and Soiban Rebika Devi (Man).

54kg : Poonam (Har) bt Arshi Khanam (Raj). Bronze : Divya Panwar (MP) and Kampi Boro (Asm).

57kg : Jasmine (Har) bt Mandeep Kaur (Pun). Bronze : Priya Kushwaha (UP) and Ritu (Chd).

60kg : Parveen (Har) bt Jony (Har). Bronze : Poonam Kaithwas (Mah) and Neha Kashnyal (Utk).

64kg : Ankushita Boro (Asm) bt Manisha (Har). Bronze : Vinka (Har) and Ningthoujam Devi (Man).

69kg : Arundhati Choudhary (Raj) bt Amrit (Har); Bronze : Rubi Bora (Asm) and Fahana Eliyas (Lad).

75kg : Astha (UP) bt Sanamacha Chanu (Man). Bronze : Raj Sahiba (Har) and Niharika Gonella (Telangana).

Football Boys U-21: Punjab 2 (Kishori and Rohit Sheikh) bt Assam 0; Bronze medal play-off: Goa 3 (Kunal Salgaonkar-2, Joston Cardoz) bt Maharashtra 1 (Aman Gaikwad 40)

Girls U-21: Haryana 2 (Mona, Nishu) bt Tamil Nadu 0; Bronze medal play-off: Odisha 3 (Deepa Nayak, Suman Mohapatra, Jasoda Munda) bt Assam 0.

Girls U-17: Haryana 3 (Rajni Bala, Tannu, Pinki) bt Odisha 1 (Sarita Soreng); Bronze medal play-off: Jharkhand 2 (Shivani Toppo, Anita Dungdung) bt Assam 1 (Ajuli Brhama).

Swimming Boys U-21:

100m Freestyle: 1. Srihari Nataraj (Kar) 52.58 seconds; 2. Aaron Fernandes (Mah) 53.02; 3. CJ Sanjay (Kar) 54.66.

200m Breaststroke: 1. S Dhanush (TN) 2:20.64; 2. M Lohith (Andhra Pradesh) 2:21.32; 3. Aditya Dubey (Del) 2:27.58.

50m Backstroke: 1. Srihari Nataraj (Kar) 26.27 seconds; 2. Soumyajit Saha (WB) 27.40; 3. K Mohit Kumar (TN) 27.65.

Girls U-21:

200m Breaststroke: 1. Kalyani Saxena (Guj) 2:49.97; 2. Silki Nagpure (Guj) 3:02.10; 3. Reinita Gogoi (Asm) 3:03.63.

100m Butterfly: 1. Firdoush Kayamkhani (Raj) 1:07.56; 2. Anubhuti Barua (Asm) 1:08.82; 3. Suman Patil (Goa) 1:09.74.

50m Backstroke: 1. Soubrity Mondal (WB) 31.54 seconds; 2. Pratyasha Ray (Odi) 32.16; 3. Aaliyah Singh (UP) 33.75.

Boys U-17:

100m Freestyle: 1. R Sambhavv (Kar) 53.61 seconds; 2. P Vikkas (TN) 53.73; Veer Khatkhar (Har) 53.81.

200m Breaststroke: 1. Swadesh Mondal (WB) 2:22.81; 2. Bhargav Phukan (Del) 2:29.35; 3. Kalp Bhora (Kar) 2:29.35.

50m Backstroke: 1. Tanmay Das (Del) 27.10 seconds; 2. Vedant Bapna (Mah) 27.66; 3. V. Vinayak (TN) 27.98.

Girls U-17:

1500m Freestyle: 1. V. Varsha (TN) 18:31.58; 2. Ashmita Chandra (Kar) 18:35.02; Ariaa Sheth (Mah) 18:35.40.

100m Butterfly: 1. Aastha Chaudhary (Del)1:04.68; Nilabjaa Ghosh (WB) 1:05.75; 3. Kanya Nayyar (MP) 1:05.76.

200m Breaststroke: 1. Kareena Shankta (Mah) 2:42.97; 2. Anushka Patil (Mah) 2:44.13; 3. Zaara Jabbar (Mah) 2:47.78.

50m backstroke: 1. Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (Kar) 31.02 seconds; 2. Nina Venkatesh (Kar) 31.43; 3. Shrungi Bandekar (Goa) 31.56.

Tennis Boys U-21 singles: Dhakshineshwar Suresh (TN) bt Dhruv Sunish (Mah) 6-3, 6-2. Bronze medal play-off: Adil Kalyanpur (Kar) bt Faisal Qamar (Raj) 6-2, 7-5.

Girls U-21 Doubles: Snehal Mane and Mihita Yadav (Mah) bt Sravya Chilkapudi and Sama Sathwika (Tel) 3-6, 6-3, 10-7. Bronze medal play-off: Sandeepti Rao and Sanya Singh (Har) bt Muskaan Dahiya and Jennifer Luikham (Har) 6-0, 6-2.

Boys U-17 doubles: Chirag Duhan and Krishan Hooda (Har) bt Daksh Agarwal and Yashraj Dalvi (Mah) 2-6, 6-1, 10-7. Bronze medal play-off: Satav Anshul and Saheb Sodhi (Mah) w.o. Yogee Panwa and Karan Singh (Har).

Girls U-17 singles: Reshma Maruri (Kar) bt Akanksha Nitture (Mah) 6-4, 7-5. Bronze medal play-off: Sanjana Sirimalla (Telangana) bt Bandaru Kindana Sri (TN) 6-0, 7-5.

Boys U-21 doubles: Iftikhar Shaikh and Parikshit Somani (Asm) bt Shashank Macherla and Sai Karteep Ghanta (Tel) 6-3, 6-1; Bronze medal play-off: Atharva Sharma and Dhruv Sunish (Mah) bt Akash Ahwalat and Amit Beniwal (Har) 6-1, 6-1.

Girls U-21 singles: Vaidehi Chaudhari (Guj) bt Sathwika Sama (Tel) 6-3, 6-1. Bronze medal play-off: Yubrani Banerjee (WB) beat Mihika Yadav (Mah) 6-2, 6-1.

Boys U-17 singles: Chirag Duhan (Har) bt Krishan Hooda (Har) 6-4, 7-5. Bronze medal play-off: Dhurv Tangri (Pun) bt Karan Singh (Hary) 6-2, 3-0 (conceded).

Girls U-17 doubles: Reshma Maruri and Sunitha Maruri (Kar) bt Anjali Rathi and Renee Singh (Har) 7-5, 6-2. Bronze medals play-off: Vaishnavi Adkar and Sai Bhoyar (Mah) bt Hannah Nagpal and Tanushree Pandey (UP) 6-0, 6-3.