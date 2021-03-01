Vijender Singh set for March 19 return, bout to take place on Casino ship

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh's next bout, his first since November 2019, will take place in Goa on the rooftop deck of a docked ship later this month.

The 35-year-old reigning WBO Oriental and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion last beat Ghana's former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win.

"The first-of-its-kind fight will be held on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship – who have been roped in as the venue partner," Singh's promoter IOS Boxing Promotions said in a statement. The Majestic Pride is a ship docked on the Mandovi River in Panaji, Goa.

Opponent unannounced

"The bout goes beyond the traditional norms of a regular professional match and offers viewers the glitz and glamour of Vegas-style boxing event. The announcement of Vijender's opponent will be made soon," the release stated.

Vijender said he is looking forward to the experience.

"It is something that has never happened before in India and I am glad to be part of this unique professional match. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout," he said.