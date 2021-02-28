Mary Kom to lead 14-member boxing team in the Boxam International tournament

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom will spearhead a 14-member Indian boxing team in the Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain from March 1 to 7.

According to a release issued by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the Indian contingent left for Spain in the early hours on Sunday.

Besides Kom, the team also has Commonwealth Games silver medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg).

The duo is the key highlight of the Indian team as both pugilists are set to return to the ring for the first time since the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March 2020.

The highly-competitive tournament will feature 19 nations with their Tokyo-bound boxers. The Indian team will consist of eight men and six women pugilists, including nine Olympic qualified boxers.

Young boxer Jasmine, who was highly-impressive during the national camp, is on her maiden senior tour. She will participate in the women's 57kg category.