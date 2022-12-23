Women’s National Boxing C’Ships: Lovlina through to quarterfinals

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain put up a dominating display to enter the quarterfinals of the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships by registering a resounding victory in Bhopal on Friday.

Living up to the expectations, the Assam pugilist made light work of Puja Nayak from Odisha in the 75kg last-16 match. Lovlina’s relentless attack and powerful punches proved too strong for her opponent as the reigning Asian champion was declared the winner by Referee Stops the Contest (RSC) verdict after just a few minutes into the first round of the bout.

Meanwhile, the 2016 World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather of Railways Sports Promotion Board also made her way into the 57kg quarterfinals after she was given a walkover against Karnataka’s Divyani.

Tamil Nadu’s S Kalaivani was the other pugilist to secure the last-8 berth as she outperformed Swati Arya of Rajasthan by 5-0 margin in 48kg pre-quarterfinal contest.

Rajasthan’s Arshi Khanam and Jhalak Tomar also produced dominating performances to make progress into the quarterfinals with identical 5-0 wins in their respective matches. While Khanam beat Uttar Pradesh’s Ice Prajapati in the 54kg bout, Tomar (50kg) thrashed Assam’s Kampi Boro comfortably.

For Haryana, Kalpana emerged victorious in the 50kg category by 5-0 against Maharashtra’s Janhavi Waghmare.

Rajni Singh (48kg) and Rinky Kishore (50kg) were the boxers from Uttar Pradesh to progress into the quarterfinals. Rajni beat Punjab’s Suvidha Bhagat 5-0 without breaking a sweat whereas Kishore claimed a RSC win against Kavitha Paravada of Andhra Pradesh.

The on-going prestigious event has been witnessing participation of 302 boxers, competing across 12 weight categories. The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday.

Important results (preliminary rounds):

48kg: Rajni Singh (UP) bt Suvidha Bhagat (Pun) 5-0, S.Kalaivani (TN) bt Swati Arya (Raj) 5-0; 50kg: Shvinder Kaur Sidhu (AIP) bt Isha Thakur (HP) 5-0, Anamika (RSPB) bt Komal (Pun) 4-0, Kalpana (Har) bt Janhavi Waghmare (Mah) 5-0; 52kg: Radha Patidar (MP) bt Suman Yadav (Goa) 4-3, Rosemary Chanu (Man) bt Poonam (Raj) 5-2, Sakshi Chaudhary (SSCB) bt S.Deepa (TN) RSC-R1; 54kg: Shiksha (RSPB) bt Preeti (Har) 4-1, Divya Pawar (MP) bt Savita (AIP) 5-0; 57kg: Manisha (Har) bt Mudrika Guruani (Utk) 5-0, Sonia Lather (RSPB) bt Divyani (Kar) w.o., Aroti Doley (Asm) bt Aarti Mehra (Chd) 5-0; 60kg: Preeti (Nag) bt Muskan (UP) 5-0, Kirti (Har) bt Kalpana (Raj) 5-0, Renu (Chd) bt Likitha Battini (AP) 5-0; 66kg: Ankushita Boro (Asm) bt Sanju (Nag) RSC-R2; 70kg: Shruti Yadav (MP) bt Ani Laasa (Nag) 5-0, Parveen Hooda (AIP) bt Shirisha Jampula (Goa) RSC-R3; 70kg: Astha Pahwa (UP) bt Sohini (Chd) 5-0; 75kg: Kriti Subba (Ben) bt Nandini Raghav (Har) 4-1, Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) bt Puja Nayak (Odi) RSC-R1; 81kg: Babita Basera (Utk) bt Vintee (MP) 4-1, Anupama (RSPB) bt Anu Rani (Chd) 5-0; +81kg: Alfiya Pathan (Mah) bt Anaswara PM (Ker) 5-0.