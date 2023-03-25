World Boxing Championship: Russian anthem played incorrectly at World Championships

In an embarrassing moment for hosts India, the Russian national anthem was played incorrectly during the 70kg medals ceremony of the Women’s World Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

“We apologise for playing the wrong Russian anthem. We request you to give a huge round of applause to Demurchian Anastasiia,” the announcer said after almost all the spectators had left the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

“The Local Organising Committee took the anthem from the Russian coach, checked it and handed it over to the IBA events team, who are in charge of the entire medal ceremony. There was a meeting regarding this and IBA is doing its own investigation and BFI will fully cooperate with the process,” said the BFI spokesperson.

Bit of confusion as this tune, which I am pretty sure isn't the 🇷🇺 national anthem plays at the victory ceremony of 70kg division won by of Anastasia Demurchian. Russian athletes haven't been allowed to have flag or anthem since 2022. This tournament was supposed to change that. pic.twitter.com/oHoMsyvqR8 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) March 25, 2023

Demurchian Anastasiia, who won the gold after defeating Australia’s Scott Kaye Frances, later stood on the podium alone as the correct Russian anthem was played.

Russia’s Anastasiia Demurchian poses with a Gold medal during the award ceremony, after winning over Australia’s Kaye Scott Frances in the 70 kg finals at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships. | Photo Credit: PTI

The members of the Russian contingent, however, cheered and applauded their compatriots after lodging their protest following the goof-up.

It is to be noted that over 10 countries including USA, Britain, Ireland and Netherlands boycotted the tournament because the International Boxing Association (IBA) allowed the Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete under their respective flags.

(With inputs from PTI)