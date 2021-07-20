Youth Boxing Championship: Deepika beats world champ Alfiya Pathan, enters semis

Haryana boxer Deepika defeated the reigning Youth World Champion Alfiya Pathan to cause a major upset at the fourth Youth Men’s and Women’s National Championships in Sonipat's Delhi Public School (DPS).

Playing in the heavyweight +81kg women’s quarterfinals, Deepika produced a splendid show against Maharashtra’s Alfiya to secure a 4-1 victory in an intense battle played late on Monday.

READ | Mary Kom on her London Olympics bronze medal and Tokyo: Second appearance, second shot

The 2019 Junior Nationals bronze-medalist -- Deepika -- will take on Chandigarh’s Mehak Mor in the semifinals. Mehak had outpunched Rajasthan’s Rishika 5-0 in her quarterfinal bout.

Meanwhile, 2021 Youth World Championships gold-medalist Gitika from Haryana (women’s 48kg category) and bronze-medalist Services Sports Control Board’s Bishwamitra Chongtham (men’s 51 kg category) progressed into the last-eight stage on Tuesday.

The fourth edition of the Youth Men’s and Women’s National Championships is the first domestic boxing event taking place in India after a break of more than a year due to COVID-19 pandemic.