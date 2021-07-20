More Sports Boxing Boxing Youth Boxing Championship: Deepika beats world champ Alfiya Pathan, enters semis Haryana pugilist Deepika will take on Chandigarh's Mehak Mor in the semifinal of the 2021 National Youth Boxing Championships in Sonipat. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 20 July, 2021 18:06 IST Heavyweight boxer Deepika beat Maharashtra's Alfiya Pathan 4-1 in an intense 2021 Youth Championships battle. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 20 July, 2021 18:06 IST Haryana boxer Deepika defeated the reigning Youth World Champion Alfiya Pathan to cause a major upset at the fourth Youth Men’s and Women’s National Championships in Sonipat's Delhi Public School (DPS).Playing in the heavyweight +81kg women’s quarterfinals, Deepika produced a splendid show against Maharashtra’s Alfiya to secure a 4-1 victory in an intense battle played late on Monday.READ | Mary Kom on her London Olympics bronze medal and Tokyo: Second appearance, second shotThe 2019 Junior Nationals bronze-medalist -- Deepika -- will take on Chandigarh’s Mehak Mor in the semifinals. Mehak had outpunched Rajasthan’s Rishika 5-0 in her quarterfinal bout.Meanwhile, 2021 Youth World Championships gold-medalist Gitika from Haryana (women’s 48kg category) and bronze-medalist Services Sports Control Board’s Bishwamitra Chongtham (men’s 51 kg category) progressed into the last-eight stage on Tuesday.The fourth edition of the Youth Men’s and Women’s National Championships is the first domestic boxing event taking place in India after a break of more than a year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Read more stories on Boxing. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :