 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zupee: Where Tradition Meets Skill for a Winning Experience

The platform offers a fresh take on classic games like Ludo, blending skill and strategy to create a fun and rewarding experience.

Published : Nov 28, 2024 19:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

In the ever-expanding world of online gaming, Zupee stands out by combining tradition with innovation. The platform offers a fresh take on classic games like Ludo, blending skill and strategy to create a fun and rewarding experience.

Reviving Classic Games with a Modern Twist

Despite the growing number of online games today, many players still yearn for the classic games they grew up with. Zupee saw this as an opportunity and became one of India’s leading platforms for money games online, adding skill and strategy elements into culturally beloved games like Ludo. The result is not only a platform for entertainment but also a way to unwind and de-stress in today’s fast-paced world.

Games That Are Fun and Skillful

Zupee focuses on “games of skill,” where a player’s abilities—such as attention, experience, and strategy - are essential for success. Zupee emphasizes cognitive skills, offering an experience that’s not just about fun but also learning. To further enhance the experience, Zupee rewards players for their skills, making online gaming more than just a pastime.

Commitment to Responsible Gaming

Zupee’s success is also rooted in its approach to responsible gaming. The platform’s short game formats (lasting about 8 to 10 minutes) encourage players to take regular breaks, ensuring that gaming remains enjoyable without becoming all-consuming. This focus on balanced play contributes to Zupee’s reputation for offering a safe and user-friendly environment.

Innovative Game Formats for a New Experience

Zupee is reshaping the Ludo landscape with unique formats like the Ludo Supreme League. This exciting tournament-style feature brings a fresh, skill-driven approach to the traditional game, offering players an engaging single-player experience that blends strategy with novelty.

Building a Skillful Gaming Community

Since its launch in 2018, Zupee has quickly grown in the Indian skill-based gaming space. In addition to the Ludo Supreme League, the platform offers several Ludo variants, including Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo and Ludo Ninja. Zupee continues to attract players who are looking for more than just entertainment—they’re looking to enhance their skills while having fun.

Download Zupee today and join a new wave of skill-based gaming, where every victory is a celebration of your abilities.

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Noah, Luna starting for Yellow Army as Sadiku on bench for the Gaurs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8 PM; Sunil’s U Mumba faces Vijay’s Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
  3. ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Jamal dismisses Raza, Zimbabwe continues to struggle in 304-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Jayasuriya removes De Zorzi, becomes second fastest bowler to reach 100 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. India drops down to 127 in latest FIFA rankings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Sponsored Content | Brandhub

  1. Zupee takes Ludo to the next level with skill-based gaming innovation
  2. Score Big Savings: How Athletes and Sports Enthusiasts can Benefit from Zero-Fee Banking
  3. Bigger and Better Prizes Only on CRED: Here’s What the Winners Had To Say
  4. From one champ to another – Asian Paints Salutes PV Sindhu For Gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Loco: Shaking up the gaming status quo
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Noah, Luna starting for Yellow Army as Sadiku on bench for the Gaurs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8 PM; Sunil’s U Mumba faces Vijay’s Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
  3. ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Jamal dismisses Raza, Zimbabwe continues to struggle in 304-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Jayasuriya removes De Zorzi, becomes second fastest bowler to reach 100 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. India drops down to 127 in latest FIFA rankings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment