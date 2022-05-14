44th Chess Olympiad: AICF signs MOU with TN government

All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Sanjay Kapoor and Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Tamil Nadu Government in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin for the forthcoming 44th Chess Olympiad slated to be held Chennai from July 28 to August 10.



"This is a big step going forward, in the smooth and successful conduct of the Olympiad," said AICF President Mr Sanjay Kapoor.

Naresh Sharma, Treasurer of AICF and members of Indian team were also present during the meeting.

AICF Secretary Mr Bharat Chauhan said, "Preparations are going on as per planned and the mood is upbeat at the AICF team which is working round the clock at Mahabalipuram where an office has been set up."



This is the first time in history that India is hosting the world's biggest chess event. More than 200 teams have already registered for the Chess Olympiad.

Viswanathan Anand will mentor the Indian team.