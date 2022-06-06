AICF unanimously supports Anand’s candidature for FIDE Deputy President, says Interim Secretary

All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Sunday said it supports five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand’s candidature for the position of world body’s (FIDE) Deputy President.

Anand will be contesting for the post as part of incumbent FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich’s team.

Recently appointed AICF Interim Secretary, Vipnesh Bhardwaj clarified his federation’s stand on the matter, saying former Secretary, Bharat Singh Chauhan has always unquestionably supported Anand’s candidature.

Bhardwaj’s statement came after emails started circulating on Friday, saying that Chauhan is the right candidate instead of Anand and the latter has sought support from the country’s chess fraternity for his leadership role in FIDE. The sources of the circulated emails are yet to be established.

“The history is a little deep, this is simply a ploy by the opposing members who are actually not for chess but out to damage the reputation of not only AICF, but also our country,” Bhardwaj said in a statement after taking charge as Secretary on the High Court’s order.

The email trails claimed that Chauhan, who was recently barred by the Delhi High Court from functioning as the AICF Secretary, has been eying for the key post in FIDE elections, but Bhardwaj as well Chauhan has vehemently denied the allegation.

Chauhan, the event director for the Olympiad which is set to be held in Chennai in less than two month’s time, said, “Anand is a legend, and his decision to work for FIDE is a welcome boon for the world of chess and especially for India, why would we be pitting against him, my aim has always been for the benefit of the game of chess in my country.”