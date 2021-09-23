AICF suspends joint secretary Lahiri, disaffiliates Madhya Pradesh Chess Association

The All India Chess Federation (AICA) has suspended its joint secretary Atanu Lahiri for three years for anti-federation activity.

The decision was taken in the Annual General Body Meeting in Jaipur on Thursday. Lahiri was issued a show-cause notice in June following allegations of financial malpractices as a former office-bearer of Bengal Chess Association. Lahiri’s response to the show-cause notice could not satisfy the members of the three-member inquiry committee.

RELATED| Praggnanandhaa finishes third in Hou Yifan Challenge, qualifies for Tour Finals along with Mendonca

In another major decision, the Madhya Pradesh Chess Association was disaffiliated and a five-member ad-hoc committee was set up to run its affairs.

Deliberations were also held on inviting sponsorship support, holding of Indian Chess League, issues related with National online chess championships and implementation of Sports Code by State Associations.