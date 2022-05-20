More Sports Chess Chess GCT Superbet: Anand holds two-point lead Viswanathan Anand brushes aside Kirill Shevchenko and Levon Aronian, plays out a draw against Jan-Krzysztof Duda. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 20 May, 2022 22:04 IST Viswanathan Anand has 11 points after six rounds. - Getty Images (File) Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 20 May, 2022 22:04 IST Continuing his winning spree, Viswanathan Anand brushed aside Kirill Shevchenko and Levon Aronian before retaining his lead with a draw against Jan-Krzysztof Duda in 51 moves to raise his tally to 11 points after the sixth round of Grand Chess Tour Superbet rapid chess tournament at Warsaw, Poland, on Friday.REPORT - THIRD ROUNDWith three rounds to go, Anand holds a two-point lead over Richard Rapport (Hungary) and is four clear of Wesley So (USA) and Duda (Poland).Indians trailR. Praggnanandhaa and P. Harikrishna (5 points) shared the eighth spot and Vidit Gujrathi (4) was 11th after four rounds of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament.China’s Wei Yi (10) led the 16-player league phase while team-mate Ding Liren, Anish Giri (the Netherlands) and Magnus Carlsen (Norway) shared the second spot at eight points.Three points are awarded for a win and one, for a draw. After the round-robin league, eight players will move to the quarterfinals.The results (involving Indians)Fourth roundNils Grandelius (Swe, 3) drew with R. Praggnanandhaa (5); Aryan Tari (Nor, 2) lost to P. Harikrishna (5); Vidit Gujrathi (4) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 8); Third roundPraggnanandhaa bt Aryan Tari; Harikrishna drew with Anish Giri (Ned); David Anton Guijarro (Esp) drew with Vidit; Second round Anish bt Praggnanandhaa; Wei Yi (Chn) bt Harikrishna; Vidit drew with Gawain Jones (Eng); First roundPraggnanandhaa drew with Wei Yi; Harikrishna drew with Vidit. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :