GCT Superbet: Anand holds two-point lead

Continuing his winning spree, Viswanathan Anand brushed aside Kirill Shevchenko and Levon Aronian before retaining his lead with a draw against Jan-Krzysztof Duda in 51 moves to raise his tally to 11 points after the sixth round of Grand Chess Tour Superbet rapid chess tournament at Warsaw, Poland, on Friday.

REPORT - THIRD ROUND

With three rounds to go, Anand holds a two-point lead over Richard Rapport (Hungary) and is four clear of Wesley So (USA) and Duda (Poland).

Indians trail

R. Praggnanandhaa and P. Harikrishna (5 points) shared the eighth spot and Vidit Gujrathi (4) was 11th after four rounds of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament.

China’s Wei Yi (10) led the 16-player league phase while team-mate Ding Liren, Anish Giri (the Netherlands) and Magnus Carlsen (Norway) shared the second spot at eight points.

Three points are awarded for a win and one, for a draw. After the round-robin league, eight players will move to the quarterfinals.