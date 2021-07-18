Anand held to a draw by Kramnik in Game Three of No-Castling chess

Viswanathan Anand was held to a draw by a fighting Vladimir Kramnik in the third game of their four-game No-Castling match for the Sparkassen Chess Trophy in Dortmund.

The Indian maestro led 2-1 after the 61-move draw and has the advantage going into the final game.

In an English Defence game, Anand, playing white, got into an advantageous position and piled on the pressure on the Russian in Game Three late on Saturday. Kramnik, however, held firm to earn a hard-fought draw.

The duo will meet later on Sunday in the fourth and final game. Anand only needs a draw to triumph.

The second game between the two former world champions had ended in a draw on Wednesday. Anand had won the opening game on Tuesday to jump into the lead.