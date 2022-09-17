Chess

Arjun advances; Vidit, Mitarbha exit from Chess.com Global championships

In-form Arjun Erigaisi defeated Russian David Paravyan 2.5-0.5 to set up a clash with Teimour Radjabov in Group ‘E’.

Rakesh Rao
17 September, 2022 22:08 IST
File Photo: Arjun won the first two games against the Russian and drew the third for a place in the Round of 32 of the cash-rich event.

File Photo: Arjun won the first two games against the Russian and drew the third for a place in the Round of 32 of the cash-rich event. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B/ The Hindu

In-form Arjun Erigaisi defeated Russian David Paravyan 2.5-0.5 to set up a clash with Teimour Radjabov in Group ‘E’ but Vidit Gujrathi and Mitrabha Guha could not advance in the Chess.com Global online rapid chess championship.

On Friday, Arjun won the first two games against the Russian and drew the third for a place in the Round of 32 of the cash-rich event. Other Indians, Raunak Sadwani and Nihal Sarin are already in the second round.

However, on Saturday, Vidit and Mitrabha from Group ‘B’, joined Viswanathan Anand in making a first-round exit.

Facing Russian Alexey Sarana, Vidit lost 0.5-2.5 while Mithrabha crashed to a 0-3 defeat to favourite Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland).

Vidit lost the first and third games with white pieces while Mitrabha had no answer to Duda’s plans in all three encounters.

