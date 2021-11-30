World Chess Championship: Birthday-boy Carslen settles for draw in game four

Birthday-boy Magnus Carlsen chose to play it safe against a well-prepared Ian Nepomniachtchi and forced a 33-move draw following perpetual checks in Game Four of their World chess championship

title-clash in Dubai on Tuesday.

With the sequence of draw continuing, the players are locked 2-2. On Wednesday, in the fifth game, Nepo plays with white pieces.

READ: World Chess Championship: "Clean and logical" third game drawn

Nepo, playing black, employed the rarely-played Petroff Defence after Carlsen started by pushing his king-pawn to the fourth rank. The game followed 17 moves of well-known theory before Carlsen deviated on his 18th move, taking just seven seconds to play his knight to the

extreme-right file

At this point, Nepo took about five and a half minutes to find a risk-free continuation.

Later, Carlsen took 22 minutes on Move 25 and another 34 minutes for Move 30 but could not find any concrete plan. Three moves later, the game ended.