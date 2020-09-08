FIDE announces resumption of Candidates Chess Tournament from Nov 1

After getting suspended halfway because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced the resumption of the Candidates Tournament on November 1.

It was the only top sporting event in the world that got suspended halfway amid the coronavirus outbreak. The tournament will see eight of the top players of the world compete in the 8th round to become Magnus Carlsen's challenger for the World title.

According to the contract, Yekaterinburg, the city that organised the round in March 2020, is still considered as the hosting city. However, considering the pandemic situation, FIDE has designated a reserve venue -- the city of Tbilisi in Georgia.

"Apart from Tbilisi, we are also in touch with other potential host cities from several countries where the event could be moved to, in case additional restrictions reappear in Russia and Georgia", said Emil Sutovsky, FIDE's director general.

The tournament, played under a double round-robin format, was suspended after the 7th round, when the Grandmasters Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) and Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) were leading with 4,5 points. Since half of the games had already been played, the regulations establish that the results stand, rather than having the tournament re-started from scratch.

Pairings for round eight:

Fabiano Caruana (USA) - Maxime Vachier-Lagr (FRA)

Hao Wang (CHN) - Liren Ding (CHN)

Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - Anish Giri (NED)

Kirill Alekseenko (RUS) - Alexander Grischuk (RUS)