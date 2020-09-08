Chess Chess FIDE announces resumption of Candidates Chess Tournament from Nov 1 The tournament will see eight of the top players of the world compete in the 8th round to become Magnus Carlsen's challenger for the World title. Team Sportstar 08 September, 2020 20:08 IST Candidates Tournament got suspended in March, halfway amid the coronavirus outbreak. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 08 September, 2020 20:08 IST After getting suspended halfway because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced the resumption of the Candidates Tournament on November 1.It was the only top sporting event in the world that got suspended halfway amid the coronavirus outbreak. The tournament will see eight of the top players of the world compete in the 8th round to become Magnus Carlsen's challenger for the World title.According to the contract, Yekaterinburg, the city that organised the round in March 2020, is still considered as the hosting city. However, considering the pandemic situation, FIDE has designated a reserve venue -- the city of Tbilisi in Georgia. Read: India’s growing depth on display at Olympiad "Apart from Tbilisi, we are also in touch with other potential host cities from several countries where the event could be moved to, in case additional restrictions reappear in Russia and Georgia", said Emil Sutovsky, FIDE's director general.The tournament, played under a double round-robin format, was suspended after the 7th round, when the Grandmasters Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) and Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) were leading with 4,5 points. Since half of the games had already been played, the regulations establish that the results stand, rather than having the tournament re-started from scratch. Pairings for round eight:Fabiano Caruana (USA) - Maxime Vachier-Lagr (FRA)Hao Wang (CHN) - Liren Ding (CHN)Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - Anish Giri (NED)Kirill Alekseenko (RUS) - Alexander Grischuk (RUS) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos