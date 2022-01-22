Chess: Lalith Babu wins his third straight title

GM M.R. Lalith Babu won his third straight title when he clinched honours in the Marienbad Chess Open at Marianske Laznein, Czech Republic on Saturday.

The Vijayawada-based Lalith scored 6.5 points from nine rounds to emerge winner. "I am very happy to win three back-to-back titles on coming back to international Circuit after the pandemic break," he informed The Hindu.

"Overall, my gameplay was very solid though I missed some chances in couple of games but at the end I am happy that I won the championship," he said.