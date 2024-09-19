India beat arch-rival China in round seven of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh beat Wei Yi in the decider. Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and Pentala Harikrishna drew their respective games.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- PSG vs Girona LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted XI
- Manchester City vs Inter LIVE score, MCI 0-0 INT, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Haaland fails to convert header, match updates
- Chess Olympiad 2024: India beats China in seventh round; Gukesh defeats Wei Yi
- PSG vs Girona LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: PSG 0-0 GIR; Match kicks off
- Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: BRU 0-0 DOR; Match kicks off
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE