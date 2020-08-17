Chess Chess Chess Tour Finals: Carlsen takes fourth set, draws level with Nakamura Magnus Carlsen stopped Hikaru Nakamura 2.5-1.5 in the fourth to level their final clash at 2-2 in the Chess Tour Finals on Monday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 17 August, 2020 22:14 IST Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura are engaged in a best-of-seven-set title-clash. - FILE PHOTO/RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 17 August, 2020 22:14 IST Stung by a painful loss in the third set, Magnus Carlsen stopped Hikaru Nakamura 2.5-1.5 in the fourth to level their final clash at 2-2 in the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Monday.In the only decisive game of the best-of-four rapid games, Carlsen came out as an impressive winner in the third encounter. He did let go of a good opportunity to win the first game. But eventually that missed chance did not matter. Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Final, highlights: Carlsen beats Nakamura to take set 4 Unlike on Sunday, Carlsen stayed in control throughout the set. Nakamura did manage to save the first game with an excellent display of his defensive skills. But Carlsen did not let the disappointment get to him.He made a steady draw in the second game to get his composure back. Thereafter, with white pieces, he did not let Nakamura off the hook. In the fourth, with Nakamura in a must-win situation to stay in the set, Carlsen held the upper hand until 34 moves before failing to see the winning continuation. Nakamura managed to draw in six more moves but could not prevent Carlsen from levelling the match.The results:Final: Set Four: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 2.5-1.5.After four sets: Carlsen and Nakamura are tied 2-2. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos