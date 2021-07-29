Chess World Cup: Duda ends Vidit's run

Vidit Gujrathi’s gallant campaign in the chess World Cup ended after Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda inflicted a 50-move defeat in the second game of their quarterfinal clash on Thursday.

Vidit, playing black, sacrificed a knight for three pawns but could not make any headway. The game appeared to be heading for a draw until Vidit erred in judgement by advancing his rook on the 34th move.

READ: World Cup Chess: Vidit holds Duda in first game

Duda seized his chance and tightened the grip. The queens returned on the board but Duda held the upper hand to complete a 1.5-0.5 triumph when Vidit, facing checkmate, resigned. He next plays World champion Magnus Carlsen.