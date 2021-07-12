Chess Chess FIDE World Cup: Iniyan stuns Bogner, Bhakti advances after walkover While B. Adhiban beat Chiletso Chipanga in the first game to seize the early advantage, P. Iniyan got the better of the higher-rated Sebastian Bogner with white pieces. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 12 July, 2021 23:17 IST Grandmaster P. Iniyan posted a win in the first of the two-game mini match at the FIDE World Cup in Sochi on Monday (File Photo). - Special Arrangement Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 12 July, 2021 23:17 IST Young Grandmaster P. Iniyan stunned higher-rated Swiss rival Sebastian Bogner, while B. Adhiban, Aravindh Chithambaram, R. Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin made a winning start to their World Cup campaign in Sochi, Russia, on Monday.D. Gukesh was the only Indian to settle for a draw in the opening game of the first round.RELATED | Anand 'ecstatic' after Grand Chess Tour performance In the women’s section, Bhakti Kulkarni received a walkover into the second round after her Russian rival Anastasya Paramzina failed to turn up. She will now face 17th-seeded Russian Natalia Pogonina.Padmini Rout proved superior to Azerbaijan’s Uliviyya Fataliyeva in 36 moves. She now needs to stay undefeated on Tuesday to advance into the second round.R. Vaishali moved closer to victory against Canada’s Zhou Qiyu before blowing away her overwhelming advantage. Thanks to her extra knight, Vaishali found a way to win in 62 moves.THE RESULTS (involving Indians):Round One, First Game:Men: Chiletso Chipanga (Mwi) lost to B. Adhiban; Aravindh Chithambaram beat Michael Concio Jr. (Phi); Arthur Ssegwanyi (Uga) lost to Nihal Sarin; Paulo Bersamina (Phi) lost to R. Praggnanandhaa; Pawel Teclaf (Pol) drew with D. Gukesh; P. Iniyan beat Sebastian Bogner (Swi).Women: Padmini Rout beat Ulviyya Fataliyeva (Aze); Bhakti Kulkarni received a walkover from Anastasya Paramzina (Rus); R. Vaishali beat Zhou Qiyu (Can). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :