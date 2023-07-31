2023 FIDE World Cup: Unseeded Indians perform on expected line

Unseeded Indians performed on expected lines when three men and two women entered the second round of the 2023 FIDE World Cup at Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday.

Of the five Indians on view in the open section, S. L. Narayanan, Abhimanyu Puranik and Karthik Venkarataman made it to the second round while B. Adhiban and Harsha Bharathakoti will figure in the tie-break games after contrasting results in the two-game mini-matches.

In the women’s section, former National champions Mary Ann Gomes and Divya Deshmukh advanced with an identical 1.5-0.5 margin. N. Priyanka escaped defeat after her rival failed to punish a late blunder for a second straight draw. However, P. V. Nandhidhaa lost Game 2 to exit from the competition.

On Wednesday, seeded Indians - D. Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, Arjun Erigaisi and R. Praggnanandhaa - will join the action from the second round. Similarly in the women’s section, R. Vaishali, K. Humpy and D. Harika will open their campaigns against first-round winners.