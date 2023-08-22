FIDE World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa-Carlsen round 1 ends in draw

R. Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen played out a draw in round one of their FIDE World Cup final in Baku, Azerbaijan on Tuesday.
Praggnanandhaa, playing with white pieces, agreed to a draw (0.5-0.5) by mutual consent on move 35.
AS IT HAPPENED | PRAGGNANANDHAA VS. CARLSEN FIDE WORLD CUP FINAL ROUND 1
They will play the second round of the final on Wednesday. The match will move into the tiebreaks on Thursday if the scores remain one-all at the end of the second classical round.
Earlier, the 18-year-old Indian prodigy eliminated world no. 2 Fabiano Caruana in the semifinals. He also handed tough losses to compatriot Arjun Erigaisi and world no. 3 Hikaru Nakamura in the knockout tournament.
With his win over Caruana in semis, Praggnanandhaa officially confirmed a spot in the Candidates 2024.
MORE TO FOLLOW
