FIDE World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa-Carlsen round 1 ends in draw

R. Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen played out a draw in round one of their FIDE World Cup final in Baku, Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

Praggnanandhaa, playing with white pieces, agreed to a draw (0.5-0.5) by mutual consent on move 35.

AS IT HAPPENED | PRAGGNANANDHAA VS. CARLSEN FIDE WORLD CUP FINAL ROUND 1

They will play the second round of the final on Wednesday. The match will move into the tiebreaks on Thursday if the scores remain one-all at the end of the second classical round.

Earlier, the 18-year-old Indian prodigy eliminated world no. 2 Fabiano Caruana in the semifinals. He also handed tough losses to compatriot Arjun Erigaisi and world no. 3 Hikaru Nakamura in the knockout tournament.

With his win over Caruana in semis, Praggnanandhaa officially confirmed a spot in the Candidates 2024.

MORE TO FOLLOW