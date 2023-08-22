Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup 2023 Pragg starts with c4

Welcome to Sportstar LIVE Coverage of day 1 of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final, being played in Baku, Azerbaijan. India’s R. Praggnanandhaa faces World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the title clash.
PRAGGNANANDHAA vs CARLSEN MOVE-BY-MOVE INTERACTIVE
PRAGGNANANDHAA ROAD TO FINAL
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: Beat Lagarde Maxime 1.5-0.5
Round 3: Beat David Navara 1.5-0.5
Round 4: Beat Hikaru Nakamura 3-1
Round 5: Beat Ferenc Berkes 1.5-0.5
Round 6: Beat Arjun Erigaisi 5-4
Round 7: Beat Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Total matches 19 | Calsen won: 8 | Praggnanandhaa won: 5 | Draw 6
MATCH FORMAT
Two traditional Chess games with classical time controls will be played over two days. Both players will be given 90 minutes each for the initial 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes added after that, with a 30-second increment per move starting from Move 1.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When to watch Praggnanandhaa vs. Carlsen FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final?
The Praggnanandhaa vs. Carlsen FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Where to watch Praggnanandhaa vs. Carlsen FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final?
The Praggnanandhaa vs. Carlsen FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final will be streaming live on FIDE Chess YouTube and Twitch channels.
THE ULTIMATE CLASH
Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana Semifinal Report
Continuing his dream run, R. Praggnanandhaa took World No 3 Fabiano Caruana out of his comfort zone, and pulled him into shorter time-control games and nailed him to challenge favourite Magnus Carlsen in the final of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Praggnanandhaa, who turned 18 during the World Cup and knocked out second seed Hikaru Nakamura on the way, now becomes the third youngest to qualify for the Candidates Tournament after Bobby Fischer and Magnus Carlsen. He is also the first Indian to reach the World Cup final since the knockout format was introduced in 2005.
It may be recalled that Viswanathan Anand’s titles came in 2000 and 2002 came in a 24-player league-cum-knockout format.
After Praggnanandhaa and Caruana played out four draws in three days, the decisive difference came in the first 10-minute rapid game. Praggnanandhaa, playing white, had an extra pawn by the 21st move but Caruana had compensation. The twist to the tale followed when Praggnanandhaa gained a second pawn and swiftly moved his king to the queen’s side and added to Caruana’s worries.
CHECK OUT THE FULL REPORT HERE - READ
- Rakesh Rao
