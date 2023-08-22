MagazineBuy Print

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup 2023 Pragg starts with c4

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 Final Updates: Can Pragg defeat the five-time world champion.

Updated : Aug 22, 2023 16:44 IST , CHENNAI - 8 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R. Praggnanandhaa faces World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the title clash. 
India's R. Praggnanandhaa faces World No. 1 Norway's Magnus Carlsen in the title clash.  | Photo Credit: FIDE
infoIcon

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa faces World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the title clash.  | Photo Credit: FIDE

Welcome to Sportstar LIVE Coverage of day 1 of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final, being played in Baku, Azerbaijan. India’s R. Praggnanandhaa faces World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the title clash.

PRAGGNANANDHAA vs CARLSEN MOVE-BY-MOVE INTERACTIVE

UPDATE - First visuals of Indian prodigy Pragg!

PRAGGNANANDHAA ROAD TO FINAL

Round 1: Bye

Round 2: Beat Lagarde Maxime 1.5-0.5

Round 3: Beat David Navara 1.5-0.5

Round 4: Beat Hikaru Nakamura 3-1

Round 5: Beat Ferenc Berkes 1.5-0.5

Round 6: Beat Arjun Erigaisi 5-4

Round 7: Beat Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Total matches 19 | Calsen won: 8 | Praggnanandhaa won: 5 | Draw 6

MATCH FORMAT

Two traditional Chess games with classical time controls will be played over two days. Both players will be given 90 minutes each for the initial 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes added after that, with a 30-second increment per move starting from Move 1.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When to watch Praggnanandhaa vs. Carlsen FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final?

The Praggnanandhaa vs. Carlsen FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Where to watch Praggnanandhaa vs. Carlsen FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final?

The Praggnanandhaa vs. Carlsen FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final will be streaming live on FIDE Chess YouTube and Twitch channels.

THE ULTIMATE CLASH

Praggnanandhaa vs Fabiano Caruana Semifinal Report

Continuing his dream run, R. Praggnanandhaa took World No 3 Fabiano Caruana out of his comfort zone, and pulled him into shorter time-control games and nailed him to challenge favourite Magnus Carlsen in the final of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Praggnanandhaa, who turned 18 during the World Cup and knocked out second seed Hikaru Nakamura on the way, now becomes the third youngest to qualify for the Candidates Tournament after Bobby Fischer and Magnus Carlsen. He is also the first Indian to reach the World Cup final since the knockout format was introduced in 2005.

It may be recalled that Viswanathan Anand’s titles came in 2000 and 2002 came in a 24-player league-cum-knockout format.

After Praggnanandhaa and Caruana played out four draws in three days, the decisive difference came in the first 10-minute rapid game. Praggnanandhaa, playing white, had an extra pawn by the 21st move but Caruana had compensation. The twist to the tale followed when Praggnanandhaa gained a second pawn and swiftly moved his king to the queen’s side and added to Caruana’s worries.

CHECK OUT THE FULL REPORT HERE - READ

- Rakesh Rao

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

