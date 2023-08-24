MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup Final 2023 Tie-breaks: Pragg eyes historic win over Carlsen; When, where to watch match?

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup 2023 Final Tie-Breaks: Pragg eyes historic win against World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in tie-breaks.

Updated : Aug 24, 2023 15:20 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s R. Praggnanandhaa eyes a historic win against World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 Final tiebreaks.
India’s R. Praggnanandhaa eyes a historic win against World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 Final tiebreaks. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Steve Bonhage
lightbox-info

India’s R. Praggnanandhaa eyes a historic win against World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 Final tiebreaks. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Steve Bonhage

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 Final. India’s R. Praggnanandhaa eyes a historic win against World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the tiebreaks. This is Mayank taking you through all the action as it unfolds at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard in Azerbaijan.

  • August 24, 2023 15:10
    SECRET OF PRAGG’S ENERGY!

    Screenshot 2023-08-24 151209.png

  • August 24, 2023 14:59
    CARLSEN ROAD TO FINAL

    Round 1: Bye

    Round 2: Beat Levan Pantsulaia 2-0

    Round 3: Beat Aryan Tari 1.5-0.5

    Round 4: Beat Vincent Keymar 3.5-2.5 (tie-breaks)

    Round 5: Beat Vasyl Ivanchuk 2-0

    Round 6: Beat D. Gukesh 1.5-0.5

    Round 7: Beat Nijat Abasov 1.5-0.5

  • August 24, 2023 14:57
    The Glory Trophy!

    FIDE World Cup Trophy.jpg

  • August 24, 2023 14:54
    PRAGGNANANDHAA ROAD TO FINAL

    Round 1: Bye

    Round 2: Beat Lagarde Maxime 1.5-0.5

    Round 3: Beat David Navara 1.5-0.5

    Round 4: Beat Hikaru Nakamura 3-1 (tie-breaks)

    Round 5 : Beat Ferenc Berkes 1.5-0.5

    Round 6: Beat Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 (tie-breaks)

    Round 7: Beat Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 (tie-breaks)

  • August 24, 2023 14:46
    TIEBREAK FORMAT

    Tiebreak 1 - 25+10 - 2 Games (Rapid)

    Tiebreak 2 - 10+10 - 2 Games (Rapid)

    Tiebreak 3 - 5+3 - 2 Games (Blitz)

    Tiebreak 4 - Sudden-Death - 3+2 (Blitz)

    Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final: Chess World Cup 2023 tie-break format explained

    Praggnanandhaa, World No. 1 Carlsen to battle in tie-breaks for FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 title. Praggnanandhaa has won all his matches in tie-breaks, while Carlsen has won 5 out of 7.

    Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final: Chess World Cup 2023 tie-break format explained
  • August 24, 2023 14:40
    Historic Day!
  • August 24, 2023 14:35
    Welcome

    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 Final. India’s R. Praggnanandhaa eyes a historic win against World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the tiebreaks. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.

Related Topics

FIDE World Cup /

Chess World Cup /

FIDE

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Jeswin Aldrin to aim for maiden World title, Ram Baboo finishes 29th in 35km race walk final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup Final 2023 Tie-breaks: Pragg eyes historic win over Carlsen; When, where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League: Who are Al Nassr’s opponents in Group E
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mumbai City to play Neymar’s Al Hilal in AFC Champions League, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Group E
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Afghanistan bats first against unchanged Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup Final 2023 Tie-breaks: Pragg eyes historic win over Carlsen; When, where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final: Chess World Cup 2023 tie-break format explained
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE World Cup Final 2023: Praggnanandhaa draws with Carlsen in second game, enforces tiebreaks
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final Highlights, Round 2 Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg-Magnus end in draw as final heads to tiebreaks
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa plays out 35-move draw with Carlsen in round 1
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 6 Live Updates: Jeswin Aldrin to aim for maiden World title, Ram Baboo finishes 29th in 35km race walk final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup Final 2023 Tie-breaks: Pragg eyes historic win over Carlsen; When, where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League: Who are Al Nassr’s opponents in Group E
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mumbai City to play Neymar’s Al Hilal in AFC Champions League, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Group E
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Afghanistan bats first against unchanged Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment