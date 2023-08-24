- August 24, 2023 15:10SECRET OF PRAGG’S ENERGY!
- August 24, 2023 14:59CARLSEN ROAD TO FINAL
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: Beat Levan Pantsulaia 2-0
Round 3: Beat Aryan Tari 1.5-0.5
Round 4: Beat Vincent Keymar 3.5-2.5 (tie-breaks)
Round 5: Beat Vasyl Ivanchuk 2-0
Round 6: Beat D. Gukesh 1.5-0.5
Round 7: Beat Nijat Abasov 1.5-0.5
- August 24, 2023 14:57The Glory Trophy!
- August 24, 2023 14:54PRAGGNANANDHAA ROAD TO FINAL
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: Beat Lagarde Maxime 1.5-0.5
Round 3: Beat David Navara 1.5-0.5
Round 4: Beat Hikaru Nakamura 3-1 (tie-breaks)
Round 5 : Beat Ferenc Berkes 1.5-0.5
Round 6: Beat Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 (tie-breaks)
Round 7: Beat Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 (tie-breaks)
- August 24, 2023 14:46TIEBREAK FORMAT
Tiebreak 1 - 25+10 - 2 Games (Rapid)
Tiebreak 2 - 10+10 - 2 Games (Rapid)
Tiebreak 3 - 5+3 - 2 Games (Blitz)
Tiebreak 4 - Sudden-Death - 3+2 (Blitz)Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final: Chess World Cup 2023 tie-break format explained
Praggnanandhaa, World No. 1 Carlsen to battle in tie-breaks for FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 title. Praggnanandhaa has won all his matches in tie-breaks, while Carlsen has won 5 out of 7.
- August 24, 2023 14:40Historic Day!
- August 24, 2023 14:35Welcome
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 Final. India’s R. Praggnanandhaa eyes a historic win against World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the tiebreaks. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.
