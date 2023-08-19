MagazineBuy Print

FIDE World Cup: Gallant Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana

R. Praggnanandhaa forced a 78 move draw against World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana in the first game of their semifinal clash in the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 22:22 IST

Rakesh Rao
R. Praggnanandhaa forced a 78 move draw against World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana in the first game of their semifinal clash in the FIDE World Cup.
R. Praggnanandhaa forced a 78 move draw against World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana in the first game of their semifinal clash in the FIDE World Cup. | Photo Credit: FIDE
infoIcon

R. Praggnanandhaa forced a 78 move draw against World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana in the first game of their semifinal clash in the FIDE World Cup. | Photo Credit: FIDE

Continuing his splendid run, R. Praggnanandhaa forced a psychologically-important draw with black pieces in 78 moves against World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana in the first game of their semifinal clash in the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday.

Much before Caruana and Praggnanandhaa ended their 78-move tester with only the kings on the board, Magnus Carlsen escaped some serious trouble after local hope Nijat Abasov overlooked a winning continuation on the 34th turn, Eventually, the top seed won in 43 moves to take a 1-0 lead.

ALSO READ
Chess chiefs ask why it’s still mostly a man’s game. Culture, but hormones and endurance too?

Praggnanandhaa, despite playing with a pawn less after the 41st move, was equal to the challenge. Caruana tested Praggnanandhaa’s understanding of the position which was a theoretical draw. The young Indian played accurately when the players had a rook each but Caruana banking on his lone pawn. The exchange of rooks hastened the end with Caruana letting Praggnanandhaa take the last pawn, too.

The players clash again on Sunday in the classical time-control with Praggnanandhaa playing with white pieces.

In the women’s final, second seeded Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina and Bulgarian Nurgyul Salimova drew in 33 moves after a three-fold repetition of the position.

For the third place, Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk led China’s Tan Zhongyi following a 52-move win.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
