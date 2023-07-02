Young Danish player Jonas Buhl Bjerre beat upGrad Mumba Masters’ Javokhir Sindarov in a sudden death match as Triveni Continental Kings won the inaugural Global Chess League on Sunday in Dubai.
READ | GCL is a game-changer for chess like IPL and PKL, says Mumba Masters coach Srinath
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia were worried but stayed patient: Cummins after second Ashes test
- Global Chess League 2023: Triveni Continental Kings wins title
- F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Verstappen wins with ease ahead of Leclerc
- Ashes 2nd Test: Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia beats England at Lord’s
- Sable finishes fifth in Diamond League meeting in Stockholm
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE