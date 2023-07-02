MagazineBuy Print

Global Chess League 2023: Triveni Continental Kings wins title

Triveni Continental Kings won the inaugural Global Chess League on Sunday in Dubai.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 23:25 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Triveni Continental Kings beat upGrad Mumba Masters to win the title. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Triveni Continental Kings beat upGrad Mumba Masters to win the title. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Triveni Continental Kings beat upGrad Mumba Masters to win the title. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Young Danish player Jonas Buhl Bjerre beat upGrad Mumba Masters’ Javokhir Sindarov in a sudden death match as Triveni Continental Kings won the inaugural Global Chess League on Sunday in Dubai.

READ | GCL is a game-changer for chess like IPL and PKL, says Mumba Masters coach Srinath

More to follow...

