FIDE, Mahindra sign MoU for Global Chess League; Anand joins as mentor

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) and Tech Mahindra have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create the Global Chess league.

As per the statement by FIDE on Friday, “The competition will be established as a first-of-its-kind “phygital” (physical and digital) league, engaging professional players and others. In principle, several franchise-owned teams, comprising titled players, juniors and wildcard entrants, will play each other in an exciting format.”

FIDE further stated, “A new holding company will be created to operate the functioning of the Global Chess League, in which the FIDE president will be part of the Board of Directors and five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand as mentor and partner.”

Mahindra Group’s Chairman Anand Mahindra said, “From tweeting about the game to forming a league under Viswanathan Anand’s mentorship, and now on-boarding FIDE, the entire journey has been very gratifying. We hope the ‘Global Chess League’ will take the game to new heights and create vibrant opportunities for the entire chess community.”

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said, “We are endeavouring to dramatically enhance its visibility through a global league. I am certain Tech Mahindra’s expertise will further aid the Global Chess League, accelerate its popularity and lay out a riveting tournament for the chess fans.”