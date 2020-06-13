Harikrishna placed joint second at Sharjah World Stars online chess

P. Harikrishna was placed joint second at the end of the opening day of the Sharjah World Stars online chess tournament. He scored four points from five rounds to share the second spot along with Rustam Kasmidzhanov of Uzbekistan.

Top seed Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan was leading the tournament with four points. Harikrishna's only defeat came against him.

The second-seeded Indian posted wins over Poland's Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Bassem Amin of Egypt and drew with Kasimdzhanov and Salem Saleh of UAE. Now, five rounds remain to be played out.

The standings:

1. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 4; 2-3. Pendyala Harikrishna (Ind) & Rustam Kasmidzhanov (Uzb) 3; 4. Salem Saleh (UAE) 2.5; 5. Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol) 2; 6. Bassem Amin (Egy) 0.5.