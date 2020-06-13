Chess

Harikrishna placed joint second at Sharjah World Stars online chess

Harikrishna scored four points from five rounds to share the second spot along with Rustam Kasmidzhanov of Uzbekistan.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 June, 2020 17:29 IST

Harikrishna's only loss came against top seed Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan.   -  Rajeev Bhatt

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 June, 2020 17:29 IST

P. Harikrishna was placed joint second at the end of the opening day of the Sharjah World Stars online chess tournament. He scored four points from five rounds to share the second spot along with Rustam Kasmidzhanov of Uzbekistan.

Top seed Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan was leading the tournament with four points. Harikrishna's only defeat came against him.

The second-seeded Indian posted wins over Poland's Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Bassem Amin of Egypt and drew with Kasimdzhanov and Salem Saleh of UAE. Now, five rounds remain to be played out.

The standings:

1. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 4; 2-3. Pendyala Harikrishna (Ind) & Rustam Kasmidzhanov (Uzb) 3; 4. Salem Saleh (UAE) 2.5; 5. Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol) 2; 6. Bassem Amin (Egy) 0.5.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos