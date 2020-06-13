More Sports Chess Chess Harikrishna placed joint second at Sharjah World Stars online chess Harikrishna scored four points from five rounds to share the second spot along with Rustam Kasmidzhanov of Uzbekistan. Team Sportstar 13 June, 2020 17:29 IST Harikrishna's only loss came against top seed Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan. - Rajeev Bhatt Team Sportstar 13 June, 2020 17:29 IST P. Harikrishna was placed joint second at the end of the opening day of the Sharjah World Stars online chess tournament. He scored four points from five rounds to share the second spot along with Rustam Kasmidzhanov of Uzbekistan.Top seed Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan was leading the tournament with four points. Harikrishna's only defeat came against him.The second-seeded Indian posted wins over Poland's Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Bassem Amin of Egypt and drew with Kasimdzhanov and Salem Saleh of UAE. Now, five rounds remain to be played out.The standings:1. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 4; 2-3. Pendyala Harikrishna (Ind) & Rustam Kasmidzhanov (Uzb) 3; 4. Salem Saleh (UAE) 2.5; 5. Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol) 2; 6. Bassem Amin (Egy) 0.5. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos