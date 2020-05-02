Online chess tournament: Nakamura gets past Caruana to reach final

Hikaru Nakamura lived up the reputation of being a ‘Speed King’ when he outplayed Fabiano Caruana 4-2 to reach the final of the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess tournament on Friday.

After the first two games were drawn, Nakamura took the lead by winning the third. Facing a must-win situation, Caruana held his nerves to emerge victorious in the fourth game. In the two-game blitz tie-breaker, Nakamura proved superior.

Nakamura now awaits the winner of the second semifinal involving Magnus Carlsen and Ding Liren. The champion, to be decided on May 3, will receive $70,000.

The result:

Semifinal: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Fabiano Caruana (USA) 4-2.