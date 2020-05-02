More Sports Chess Chess Online chess tournament: Nakamura gets past Caruana to reach final Nakamura now awaits the winner of the second semifinal involving Magnus Carlsen and Ding Liren. The champion, to be decided on May 3, will receive $70,000. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 02 May, 2020 16:16 IST Hikaru Nakamura plots a move. (File Photo) - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 02 May, 2020 16:16 IST Hikaru Nakamura lived up the reputation of being a ‘Speed King’ when he outplayed Fabiano Caruana 4-2 to reach the final of the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess tournament on Friday.After the first two games were drawn, Nakamura took the lead by winning the third. Facing a must-win situation, Caruana held his nerves to emerge victorious in the fourth game. In the two-game blitz tie-breaker, Nakamura proved superior.Nakamura now awaits the winner of the second semifinal involving Magnus Carlsen and Ding Liren. The champion, to be decided on May 3, will receive $70,000.The result:Semifinal: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Fabiano Caruana (USA) 4-2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos