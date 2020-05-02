Chess

Online chess tournament: Nakamura gets past Caruana to reach final

Nakamura now awaits the winner of the second semifinal involving Magnus Carlsen and Ding Liren. The champion, to be decided on May 3, will receive $70,000.

NEW DELHI 02 May, 2020 16:16 IST

Hikaru Nakamura plots a move. (File Photo)   -  Special Arrangement

Hikaru Nakamura lived up the reputation of being a ‘Speed King’ when he outplayed Fabiano Caruana 4-2 to reach the final of the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess tournament on Friday.

After the first two games were drawn, Nakamura took the lead by winning the third. Facing a must-win situation, Caruana held his nerves to emerge victorious in the fourth game. In the two-game blitz tie-breaker, Nakamura proved superior.

The result:

Semifinal: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Fabiano Caruana (USA) 4-2.

